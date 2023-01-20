Give your mind the workout it deserves

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you ready to look for a new course? North East Scotland College’s new Part-Time and Distance Learning Guide is online now.

With courses running from this month, it includes over 50 new distance learning short courses. Themed ‘Exercise Your Mind’, the guide has been created to inspire individuals to try something new – whether for work, personal development or to have a bit of fun and “me time”.

There are hundreds of courses available in: Art Design and Photography; Car Maintenance; Business and Management; Care; Computing; Cookery and Hospitality; Engineering; Hair and Beauty; Languages; Media and Music; Social Sciences; Sport and Fitness and Sustainability.

Where are the courses available?

Courses are available at our campuses and learning centres in Aberdeen, Ellon, Fraserburgh and Inverurie. A huge selection of the courses featured are available online from just £32 and are ideal for individuals who need to juggle study with work and home life. Funding options may also be available and depend upon you’re your chosen course and personal circumstances.

There are also clubs for school pupils, including: Codecraft for 9 to 14-year-olds at Aberdeen City Campus; Digital Engineers After School Club at Fraserburgh Campus for pupils in S3 and S4; Easter Sport Camp for 9 to 14-year-olds running from 3-6 April at Aberdeen City Campus.

