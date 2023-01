[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews were called to a kitchen fire in Aberdeen today.

Crews were sent to Riverdale Court on Margaret Place at 8am, where they discovered a fire involving a cooker in a first-floor flat.

The two crews used positive pressure ventilation equipment to remove the heat source and rid the property of smoke.

There were no reports of any injuries and crews left the scene, just off Holburn Street, at 8.40am.