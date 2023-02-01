UHI Inverness gives students a hand with free meals and cooking lessons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UHI Inverness gives students a hand with free meals and cooking lessons

By Garrett Stell
February 1, 2023, 5:00 pm
Kelly Mackenzie stocking up The Larder. Image: UHI Inverness
Kelly Mackenzie stocking up The Larder. Image: UHI Inverness

UHI Inverness students can help themselves to free food and online cooking lessons, thanks to a campus initiative called The Larder.

The Larder has two open and well-stocked food cupboards in the main campus building.

The cupboards will also contain recipe cards and bags of ingredients needed to make a weekly meal during Zoom cook-along sessions provided by The Cooking Club, another university initiative.

UHI Inverness hopes the resources will stave off hunger during the cost-of-living crisis and allow students to maintain their studies.

UHI Inverness students relying more on food banks than ever

The Larder is run by Kelly MacKenzie, IT Project Manager at UHI Inverness.

It is staffed by volunteers and located in a discrete space behind the Learning Resource Centre. It will be open to students to help themselves during campus opening hours. Its opening comes at a time when UHI students are relying more on food banks than ever.

University offering help as more students turn to foodbanks during cost of living crisis

Ms MacKenzie said The Larder’s cupboards are fully stocked and ready for the first students.

“We will be placing suggestions cards in The Larder to allow students to let us know if they require particular foods, and we will try to support their requests.

“Every week over the next month we will also have ingredient bags ready for those who have booked a place on the virtual cooking club, and spares for others who want to use the recipe cards to prepare the meals on their own.”

Cheap, tasty and fun

Clare Cousins, a learning assistant in Supported Education at UHI Inverness, set up The Cooking Club in 2019. Working with her friend Karen Castle, she wanted to make cooking accessible to all.

Clare said: “I moved to Supported Education at UHI Inverness in the autumn of 2019. With the cost-of-living crisis, we thought it important to think about people’s budgets and provide some ideas for cheap, tasty meals.

“We linked with The Larder to provide these cooking-on-a-budget sessions.”

The Cooking Club will hold four weekly interactive Zoom sessions at 6:30pm every Wednesday, beginning today (February 1).

Professor Chris O’Neil, principal and chief executive at UHI Inverness, welcomed the initiative. He said The Larder is a way for UHI to care for all aspects of students’ wellbeing.

“It’s not just about providing students with food as fuel. It’s about having fun, socialising and enjoying the activity of communal cooking.”

Visit the UHI Inverness Larder or book a class

Eventually, UHI Inverness staff want to establish a permanent base for The Larder, designed and built by students.

In addition to the new resources in The Larder, students already have access to free food on campus.

Students are being offered free soup and a roll at lunch, along with free breakfast. Image: UHI Inverness

Students also manage two more cupboards in the student accommodations.

You can book a place in any of the classes, beginning this week, by searching for ‘The Virtual Cooking Club – Cooking on a Budget’ on Eventbrite.

