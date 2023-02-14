National prize on the menu for UHI cookery students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

National prize on the menu for UHI cookery students

By Garrett Stell
February 14, 2023, 5:00 pm
UHI North Highland cookery students Ted Pennington, left, Finlay Macdonald and Holly Preston will travel to London to compete for a national prize and a trip to Asia. Image: UHI North Highland
UHI North Highland cookery students Ted Pennington, left, Finlay Macdonald and Holly Preston will travel to London to compete for a national prize and a trip to Asia. Image: UHI North Highland

, Three professional cookery students from UHI North Highland have earned places in the final of a national culinary competition.

Ted Pennington, Finlay Macdonald and Holly Preston will journey to London this week and compete to impress a panel of judges with an Asian-themed dinner menu.

The UHI students are all studying SVQ Professional Cookery at UHI North Highland’s Dornoch campus. Their lecturer, Simon Rodgers, will make the trip to London to see them compete against five other college team finalists.

Judges will announce the winning team at the Zest Quest Asia 2023 gala dinner and awards night on Friday, February 17 at the Radisson Red Hotel in London.

‘Delighted’ by the opportunity

Once in London, the students will have two hours to impress the judges’ taste buds. They will have to create a four-course meal for three, keeping to the competition theme of whichever traditional Asian cuisine the judges choose.

Ted, Finlay and Holly said they continue to work hard ahead of their trip and are ready for anything the judges throw at them.

“We as a team are delighted with the chance to cook in the finals of Zest Quest 2023.

“The opportunity to showcase our menu, cookery skills and represent UHI North Highland in London is something we are thoroughly looking forward to.

“We will keep up the hard work in preparation for the finals in the hope of taking the win of Zest Quest home to the Highlands with us.”

Opportunity of a lifetime

Sponsored by Zest Quest Asia, the aim of the competition is to raise awareness and open up career opportunities in Asian cuisine in the UK. The winning team will win a culinary study tour somewhere in Asia to hone their skills and learn new techniques.

Principal Debbie Murray called the competition the chance of a lifetime for students.

“I am immensely proud of our students and our staff in getting to the final of Zest Quest.

“This opportunity highlights the added value of studying with UHI, where we always strive to provide more than required. Good luck to Edward, Finlay and Holly.”

UHI Inverness gives students a hand with free meals and cooking lessons

Cookery is quickly becoming an integral part of the course offerings at UHI North Highland’s Thurso and Dornoch campuses.

The hospitality and professional cookery teams recently joined up with hospitality businesses to launch a new introductory course.

‘First Steps into Highland Hospitality’ combines practical, work-based learning with college study. Upon completion of the course, students are offered a job interview.

Read more from the Schools and Family team

New medical simulation facility gives UHI a competitive edge

Maverick minister proves you can live a ‘significant’ life in the Highlands

‘Without mentors, the industry will suffer’: Award-winning lecturer dedicates winnings to late friend

