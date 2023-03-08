Heroin worth £61,000 discovered inside microwave shipped to Shetland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been charged after police in Shetland discovered heroin stuffed inside a microwave.

Officers involved with charity Dogs Against Drugs made the find at 11.30am on February 21.

They recovered a package of heroin with an estimated street value of £61,000 that had been concealed and posted to the islands.

A 38-year-old woman from West Yorkshire has now been charged and reported to the procurator fiscal.

She will appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court at a later date.

Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson, Shetland area commander, said: “The Dogs Against Drugs charity has been responsible for the recovery of controlled substances to the value of almost £500,000 since the start of 2022 and continues to be a valuable resource in the fight against substance misuse on the island.

“Anyone who has information or concerns about the sale and supply of drugs in their community is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101.

“Alternatively, if you’d prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”