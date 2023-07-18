Lochside Academy trains 1,000th pupil in CPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lochside Academy trains 1,000th pupil in CPR

All First Year pupils get taken out of class to learn vital life-saving skills - and lives have already been saved.

By Calum Petrie
Just some of the 1,000 Lochside Academy pupils who have been trained to save lives. Image: Mike Will
Lochside Academy has trained its 1,000th pupil in CPR.

The Aberdeen school hit the milestone less than five years after opening in August 2018, and the training is already saving lives.

Depute head teacher Mike Will says the idea is that pupils are able to respond to emergency situations throughout their life without any ‘fear factor’.

All First Year pupils get taken out of class for a period to learn vital life-saving skills, both on adults and children.

They then get refresher training in Second Year, so that they are fully capable of performing CPR and using defibrillators.

‘Even bad CPR is better than no CPR’

“I always say to young people that if you do nothing in a situation where someone’s needing help, then they are going to die,” said Mike. “So it’s important that all pupils get the chance to participate in CPR training.

“It’s something we’re quite proud of. We do get parents contacting us to say they’re fully behind us as it’s such an important life-saving skill.

“It doesn’t take a lot of time, but the impact – saving a life – is huge.

“If those pupils are in an emergency situation in future, they know they’re not going to freeze, and not have a clue what to do.

“Even bad CPR is better than no CPR. It’s a crucial life skill that does need to be in the curriculum.

“It’s part of developing confident young people that can take action in an emergency situation.”

Lochside Academy is at the forefront of CPR training in the north-east. Image: Mike Will

Evening Express paperboy used CPR skills to save life

Indeed, the training at Lochside Academy is already saving lives, as Mike explained.

“There was one young person we trained, he was a paperboy delivering the Evening Express.

“He got to one house when the woman there had a cardiac arrest. He used CPR and saved her life.”

And Mike thinks there’s been a generational change for the better when it comes to knowledge of CPR.

“When we’re training First Years, the first thing we ask is ‘who knows anything about CPR?’

“And I would say there’s an increasing number of kids coming from primary school who do have an idea of what CPR is.

“More hands go up every year, and that’s good to see.”

‘It could be needed on the bus or in Union Square’

Lochside Academy deliver the training in partnership with St John Scotland. The organisation’s Aberdeen chairman Joe Mackie said it ’empowered’ young people with a crucial life skill.

And Mike has seen first-hand that sense of empowerment.

“The reaction from the young people is of real interest,” said Mike.

“I think they can see how this might be something they have to do with a family member, or a neighbour, or someone in Union Square, or somebody in a bus.

“They might be the only person on hand who knows what needs to be done in that situation to save a life.

“So I think they get great encouragement from thinking ‘I may be the person who saves someone’s life because of what I know’.”

