Scott Begbie: Business visionaries who can see beyond the present to the possibility will save Aberdeen

People with faith, vision and drive have now got the ball rolling on making Union Street everything it can and should be.

Aberdeen's Shiprow has become and eating and drinking destination in recent years (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
By Scott Begbie

In the rich tapestry of debate over what the future holds for our precious Union Street, there is one golden strand running through everything – it needs people with faith and vision.

So, big round of applause to Robert Keane for stepping up to the challenge of breathing new life into a key platform on the Granite Mile, the Trinity Centre.

Sure, there are the naysayers who can wander round the mall just now and do the cynical shrug and muttering of: “Good luck with that then.”

No one is going to argue that the place isn’t a shadow of its former self, with plenty of empty units and an air of “not a lot to see here, mate” about it. You can feel the absence of Debenhams. But Robert seems to be the sort of cove who clearly sees beyond the present reality and towards the future possibility.

It should be music to all of our ears that he is looking to bring in and champion quality local firms to create a buzz again. And he is bang on the money when he says retail alone will not save the centre, or indeed Union Street. It has to be a mix of experiences, especially around food and drink.

People need a reason to come to Union Street, and his plan for the Trinity Centre would make it just the sort of “go-to” destination that can bring them in. I have every confidence Robert can pull this off – and I have empirical evidence to back up that bold statement.

A mate and I were out and about in Aberdeen on Saturday, and we ended up on Shiprow. Now, I’m old enough to remember when this was a street for going through, not stopping in. Why would you? There was nothing there.

But, there I was on Saturday afternoon, relaxing in the excellent atmosphere of The Ivy Lodge, quaffing a half and a half (our theme for our pub crawl day) and enjoying every minute of it. I even had time to explore the new upstairs and the cave bit.

I liked it so much that, when Mrs B and I were in town for brunch with pals on Sunday, I suggested we go back to the al fresco air of the lodge. They loved it, too.

Robert Keane has been revealed as the new owner of Aberdeen's Trinity Centre.
Robert Keane has been revealed as the new owner of Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Now, The Ivy Lodge, the Douglas Hotel, Malone’s are all part of the rebirth of Shiprow – people choose to go there – and these enterprises all come under businessman Robert’s wing. He has also been working that minor miracle in other cities, with a Festival Village beer garden in Glasgow’s Merchant City, and a rooftop bar on Edinburgh’s Waverley shopping centre.

So, you can see why his role in taking on the Trinity Centre is an exciting prospect.

Let’s be clear that Robert is not ploughing a lone furrow in his drive to revitalise the city centre. You just need to look at the energy and enthusiasm around the Our Union Street taskforce to see people rolling up their sleeves and getting stuck in.

It’s fair to say that people with faith, vision and drive have now got the ball rolling on making Union Street everything it can and should be. We should all be be thankful – and supportive – for that.

Scott Begbie is a former journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

