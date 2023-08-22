Aberdeen school among top-performing in the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

Aberdeen school among top-performing in the world

A 100% exam pass rate puts the city school on the global map.

By Calum Petrie
International School Aberdeen (ISA) students are celebrating literally world-beating exam results. Image: Prospect 13
International School Aberdeen (ISA) students are celebrating literally world-beating exam results. Image: Prospect 13

An Aberdeen school is among the top-performing in the world after receiving a 100% exam pass rate.

Students at International School Aberdeen (ISA) are celebrating a clean sweep of globally impressive results.

Rather than SQA exams, ISA pupils sit the IB (International Baccalaureate) diploma, and ICGSEs (International General Certificate of Secondary Education).

In total, 30 of 30 IB diplomas were awarded at ISA.

The results, from the May 2023 exam session, also reveal that an ISA student recorded a high score of 41 IB diploma points – smashing the global average of 30.

The IB is a two-year qualification, highly regarded by universities in Scotland, the UK and worldwide.

And ISA’s IGCSE results were equally impressive, with another 100% pass rate.

‘Wonderful news for the entire school community’

ISA’s head of school Nick Little said it was an “honour and a privilege” to see students hitting the heights.

ISA’s campus on North Deeside Road. Image: Prospect 13

“The achievements of both our new IB and IGCSE graduates are truly excellent – wonderful news for our entire school community.

“We are incredibly proud of how hard the students have worked to achieve this level of success.

“It’s not only testament to their commitment to their education, but also highlights ISA’s sector-leading position in the field of independent education.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to see their hard work and determination recognised with an outstanding set of exam results.”

‘A group significantly impacted by Covid’

This year’s cohort were the first since the pandemic to have sat exams under pre-Covid conditions.

Jennifer Grogan, diploma programme co-ordinator at ISA, said they should be “extremely proud of themselves”.

She added: “They were a group significantly impacted by Covid restrictions, more than any previous cohorts. So their achievements are all the more worthy of our celebration and recognition.”

International School Aberdeen is Scotland’s first international school. Image: Prospect 13

Nick added: “While we know exam results are important, we also believe an independent education goes far deeper than preparing students for academic excellence.

“ISA is a very special place. We have a wonderful staff and parent community, and our remarkable children and young people inspire us every day.

“We have a true passion to empower and support the next generation, not only with academic success, but with the power that compassion and respect for all holds.”

ISA is Scotland’s first international school and welcomes children from age 3 to 18.

With an international approach but firm roots in Aberdeen, almost half of ISA’s 550 student population comes from the local area.

More from Education

Scroll down to see our gallery full of P1 pics from all across the north-east.
Gallery: Your primary one pictures from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Against all odds: Baxter Dick has spent his life proving the doctors wrong. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson/Ailsa Dick
Brave Aberdeen boy who wasn't expected to survive birth starts Bucksburn Academy
young man with headphones and eyeglasses sitting on sofa while working on a laptop. photo used for article on student housing in Aberdeen
Attractive prospects for developers outside Scotland's central belt
Scroll down to see our gallery full of P1 pics from all across the Highlands and Moray.
Gallery: Your primary one pics across the Highlands and Moray
After a rough year, Lucy Stewart can't wait to get back to school at Elgin Academy. Image: Claire Stewart
Elgin girl who spent much of S1 hospitalised with rare condition starts S2
Walker Road Nursery
Children allowed to wander around unsupervised at Aberdeen nursery according to recent report
Youth gangs are turning Union Square into a 'hostile and dangerous' place. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Calum Petrie: Union Square louts need dealt with before it becomes a no-go zone
2
Exterior view of Forres Academy.
Repairs to be carried out at Moray school with potentially dangerous concrete ahead of…
Brenda-Jane Strachan is celebrating after a successful end to an eventful year. Image: Albyn School
From Brazil to Aberdeen: Albyn School pupil overcomes the odds
Head of senior school Clare Smith (left) and head of school Robin Macpherson (right) celebrate this year's exam results with Robert Gordon's College pupils Owen Izedonmwen (S4), Jefline Jacob (S5) and Oyenmwen Izedonmwen (S6). Image: Robert Gordon's College
From Robert Gordon's College to Princeton and Cambridge for exam stars

Conversation