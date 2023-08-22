Aberdeen school among top-performing in the world

An Aberdeen school is among the top-performing in the world after receiving a 100% exam pass rate.

Students at International School Aberdeen (ISA) are celebrating a clean sweep of globally impressive results.

Rather than SQA exams, ISA pupils sit the IB (International Baccalaureate) diploma, and ICGSEs (International General Certificate of Secondary Education).

In total, 30 of 30 IB diplomas were awarded at ISA.

The results, from the May 2023 exam session, also reveal that an ISA student recorded a high score of 41 IB diploma points – smashing the global average of 30.

The IB is a two-year qualification, highly regarded by universities in Scotland, the UK and worldwide.

And ISA’s IGCSE results were equally impressive, with another 100% pass rate.

‘Wonderful news for the entire school community’

ISA’s head of school Nick Little said it was an “honour and a privilege” to see students hitting the heights.

“The achievements of both our new IB and IGCSE graduates are truly excellent – wonderful news for our entire school community.

“We are incredibly proud of how hard the students have worked to achieve this level of success.

“It’s not only testament to their commitment to their education, but also highlights ISA’s sector-leading position in the field of independent education.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to see their hard work and determination recognised with an outstanding set of exam results.”

‘A group significantly impacted by Covid’

This year’s cohort were the first since the pandemic to have sat exams under pre-Covid conditions.

Jennifer Grogan, diploma programme co-ordinator at ISA, said they should be “extremely proud of themselves”.

She added: “They were a group significantly impacted by Covid restrictions, more than any previous cohorts. So their achievements are all the more worthy of our celebration and recognition.”

Nick added: “While we know exam results are important, we also believe an independent education goes far deeper than preparing students for academic excellence.

“ISA is a very special place. We have a wonderful staff and parent community, and our remarkable children and young people inspire us every day.

“We have a true passion to empower and support the next generation, not only with academic success, but with the power that compassion and respect for all holds.”

ISA is Scotland’s first international school and welcomes children from age 3 to 18.

With an international approach but firm roots in Aberdeen, almost half of ISA’s 550 student population comes from the local area.