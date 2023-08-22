Red deer found shot following suspected poaching at Glen Etive

A red deer has been put down after being found seriously injured with a shot wound.

was found suffering from injuries after being shot in a “reckless” poaching incident prompting an investigation.

The red deer hind was left in “needless suffering” after being shot on the morning of Saturday, August 18, in upper Glen Etive.

The animal was then euthanised by a local gamekeeper.

While inquiries have confirmed there was no out-of-season stalking taking place, police have confirmed investigations are continuing.

PC Daniel Sutherland, from the wildlife crime unit, is urging anyone with any information to come forward.

He said: “I would urge anyone who was in the area and may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch with us.

“This deer had clearly been shot and then was able to evade capture whilst severely injured.

“This action was reckless and caused the animal needless suffering before it was found and dispatched.”

Anyone with information can call the police on 101 quoting incident number CR/156989/23.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.