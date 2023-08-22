Red deer found shot following suspected poaching at Glen Etive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Red deer found shot following suspected poaching at Glen Etive

The animal was then euthanised by a local gamekeeper. 

By Lauren Taylor
Red deer hind found in "needless suffering" after being shot in Glen Etive. Image: Scottish Gamekeepers
A red deer has been put down after being found seriously injured with a shot wound.

The red deer hind was left in “needless suffering” after being shot on the morning of Saturday, August 18, in upper Glen Etive.

The animal was then euthanised by a local gamekeeper.

While inquiries have confirmed there was no out-of-season stalking taking place, police have confirmed investigations are continuing.

PC Daniel Sutherland, from the wildlife crime unit, is urging anyone with any information to come forward.

He said: “I would urge anyone who was in the area and may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch with us.

“This deer had clearly been shot and then was able to evade capture whilst severely injured.

“This action was reckless and caused the animal needless suffering before it was found and dispatched.”

Anyone with information can call the police on 101 quoting incident number CR/156989/23.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

