WATCH: Glashieburn Glee Club perform Merry Christmas Everyone at P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert 2023

Watch back Glashieburn Glee Club’s rendition of Merry Christmas Everyone from the 2023 P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert.

The group are among more than 700 young people from 21 schools performed at P&J Live as the annual P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert rolled into town.

Despite the below freezing temperatures, thousands packed into the arena to see local stars spread some Christmas cheer on stage.

Sunday’s show in Aberdeen was the 55th and one of the biggest ever as youngsters from schools across the north-east strutted their stuff and sang their hearts out in an afternoon and evening performance.

The shows featured performers from P1 to S6, with both singers and instrumentalists.

All proceeds from the shows will go to our Pounds for Primaries initiative to benefit local schools. More than £15,000 was shared among local schools as a result of last year’s shows.

See if you can spot your little star in our video of Glashieburn Glee Club performing Merry Christmas Everyone at the P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert 2023.