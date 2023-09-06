Meet Ruben the basset hound, Aboyne Academy’s newest member of staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet Ruben the basset hound, Aboyne Academy’s newest member of staff

The P&J visited the Aberdeenshire school to find out how a very special dog is helping kids tackle anxiety, stress and depression, and build confidence.

By Calum Petrie
Therapy dog Ruben with pupils Matthew Watson and Hugh Lumsden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Therapy dog Ruben with pupils Matthew Watson and Hugh Lumsden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Therapy dogs in schools are working wonders across the north and north-east – not least at Aboyne Academy.

Scores of schools across the north-east and Highlands receive regular visits from four-legged friends who help kids tackle anxiety, stress and depression.

The so-called ‘therapets’ also help children build confidence with things like reading and speaking in front of the class.

The P&J visited Aboyne Academy in Aberdeenshire, one of the schools taking part in the scheme, where we met Ruben the basset hound.

Ruben visits the school once a week for an hour or two, where he spends time with pupils in the school’s wellbeing suite.

Ruben the basset hound, who is a therapy dog at Aboyne Academy.
Pupils at Aboyne Academy are besotted with Ruben, and the feeling appears to be mutual. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Such is Ruben’s popularity, the school are looking into the possibility of him visiting twice a week.

Therapy dogs are assessed by Therapet, which is run by Canine Concern Scotland.

And it’s clear why Ruben was chosen, as I watch him dish out high fives at his own languid pace. I hear the kids have taught him lots of new tricks since he started coming to Aboyne in March.

Ruben the therapy dog high-fiving Aboyne Academy pupils.
Ruben dishing out high-fives with pupil Rowan Tammi. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

First off, the four-year-old is an adorable pooch, and just seeing him with his head resting on his paws is enough to get the endorphins going.

But I was intrigued by how a simple – albeit extremely handsome – dog can have such an effect on young learners.

What benefits does he bring to them?

I spoke to pupils and staff at Aboyne in the hope of finding out.

‘How Ruben helped me with my anxiety and depression’

Ruben looking up at Aboyne Academy pupil Holly Griffiths.
Holly Griffiths has noticed an improvement in her mental health since meeting Ruben. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

S3 pupil Holly Griffiths is particularly grateful for Ruben’s presence at the school.

She has had difficulties with anxiety and depression, which she says Ruben has really helped her with.

“He helps pupils who have anxiety or depression, and most other problems actually.

“He just makes them happy. It’s mostly just his presence, but he’ll come up to people and he’s really friendly.

Aboyne Academy's therapy dog Ruben with Holly sitting on a sofa.
Holly Griffiths and Ruben having some one on one time. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“He’s helped me with my mental health, with my anxiety and depression. He helps with stress as well.

“I’ve noticed a big difference since I started meeting Ruben.”

She added: “Sometimes pupils don’t want to go to class, they might be angry or upset. But as soon as they see Ruben it just goes away.”

Aboyne pupils love Ruben, and he loves them

Next up, I spoke with Ruben’s proud owner, Ally Walker.

“Ruben’s just incredibly laid back,” said Ally.

“He’s pretty calm in all situations and not fearful of being around lots of people, though the school sessions can take it out of him.

“He’s incredibly chilled and loves being around the children.

Ruben and a gathering of Aboyne Academy pupils.
Ruben with pupil Rowan Tammi. The pooch loves company and playing with the Aboyne Academy youngsters. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“He knows where he’s coming now, he trots up the stairs, and he knows he might get a treat or two.

“For me personally, it’s a very rewarding thing to come into the school and see the children attaching themselves to Ruben.

“They might be disengaged when he arrives, but they’re fully engaged by the time he leaves.

“It’s lovely to see the change in some of the pupils through meeting Ruben, how their confidence improves, how they become more engaged.

“Then there are those who are taking exams and have exam stress. They’ll just sit on the couch with Ruben and it really seems to help them.”

Aboyne Academy's therapy dog Ruben looking up at the camera.
Despite his hangdog expression, Ruben is a very happy-go-lucky hound. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Ally tells me that Ruben also visits care homes.

“He’s got his own chair at the Sue Ryder care home in Aberdeen. He just sits there and holds court.”

Ruben also helps kids with their reading

Ruben also works as a reading dog with children who lack confidence when it comes to reading out loud or giving a presentation.

Without Ruben, they can find it intimidating, but with Ruben there they’re able to do it. He’s a busy boy, also helping young readers at nearby primary schools.

Holly said: “It helps with your confidence, you’re able to relax with the dog there because you know he won’t judge you.

Ruben surrounded by happy Aboyne Academy pupils.
Ruben with pupils (from left) Rebecca Walker, Holly Griffiths, Hugh Lumsden, Matthew Watson and Rowan Tammi. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“There was one girl at primary school who had never read a whole book before, but managed it with the dog there.

“I read to Ruben once, and found that he helped me with my reading. I was then able to give a presentation on Junior Rangers, which otherwise I probably wouldn’t have managed.”

Mr Smith, principal teacher of pupil development at Aboyne Academy, says Ruben has proven extremely popular at the school.

So much so that they’re looking at gently increasing his workload.

‘He’s an enormous help to the children, he helps them regulate their emotions.’

“We don’t want to overwhelm him, so we’re looking at having three pupils with him to start with for each hour, and just see how that goes,” said Mr Smith.

“Before the summer he was here on more of an ad-hoc basis, but we’re going to try and set up a timetable for him.

“He’s an enormous help to the children, he helps them regulate their emotions.”

It’s clear Ruben is something of a friend to these kids. Another big fan of everyone’s favourite basset hound is S2 pupil Matthew Watson.

Ruben with pupil Matthew Watson behind him on the floor.
Ruben hanging out with pupil Matthew Watson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Once when I was sad when I came back to school after the summer, I just saw Ruben and he made me happy again,” said Matthew.

“Just seeing a dog – I really like dogs, and I love to pet Ruben.”

His friend Hugh Lumsden immediately chimed in: “It’s exactly the same for me!”

Ruben looking at Matthew.
Ruben enjoys a moment with S2 pupil Matthew Watson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Therapy dog movement growing in schools and elsewhere

It’s not just children who benefit from the calming presence of dogs.

Aberdeen Airport first piloted therapy dogs in 2019 to help keep stressed travellers calm.

Two therapy dogs with handlers at Aberdeen Airport.
Amy McKenzie with Noodle and Julie Duguid with Tweedie Bear, therapy dogs at Aberdeen Airport. Image: DC Thomson

An immediate success, the scheme remains in place today, with the airport introducing two new dogs last month.

But it seems to be very much a growing movement in schools, if my research into therapets is anything to go by.

I expected to find one or two schools who used therapy dogs, but it turns out they’re used all over Aberdeen City and Shire, Moray, and Highland. With more hopping on board each year.

The education system in Scotland has its critics, but tapping in to the magic of man’s best friend strikes me as a canny move.

Conversation