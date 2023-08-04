Meet Aberdeen Airport’s newest pawsome Therapet dogs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet Aberdeen Airport’s newest pawsome Therapet dogs

Aberdeen International Airport has welcomed two new dogs to the scheme.

By Shanay Taylor
Aberdeen airport first therapy dog team, brought to you by Therapet and Aberdeen International Airport for anxious flyers. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 29/04/2019
Aberdeen airport has welcomed two new dogs to the scheme. Image: KENNY ELRICK.

Poppy and Rita are the latest four legged volunteers, ready to bring a pawsitive experience to travelers.

Aberdeen International Airport has recruited two new members to its “Canine Crew” – a group of Therapets helping to ease passengers who may feel anxious before flying.

Traveling can be a frightening thing for many, so the airport became the first in the UK to pilot the scheme back in 2019.

It has since been a hit, with many travelers sharing their excitement to meet the furry companions.

Aberdeen Airport Canine Crew. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Aberdeen Airport Canine Crew. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media

Aberdeen Airport introduced the scheme in 2019

All of the therapy dogs are registered Therapets as part of Canine Concern Scotland Trust.

Canine Concern Scotland was first founded 35 years ago to help dogs and their owners.

The organisation has since expanded bringing Therapets to schools, care homes and prisons.

Today, the north-east airport announced the arrival of working Cocker Spaniel, Poppy – winner of BBC Scotland’s Best Dog in 2021. 

The airport also said a warm welcome to long-haired Standard Dachshund, Rita, who loves to be cuddled and dressed up.

What do the Canine Crew do?

The Canine Crew are on hand (or paw) to reduce anxiety and brighten peoples day.

The dogs and their accompanying handlers roam the terminal every week to ensure  passengers feel welcomed and relaxed before their flight.

Passengers have already taken to social media to share their excitement of Poppy and Rita’s arrival.

The dogs help ease passengers anxiety.
The dogs help ease passengers anxiety. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media

Conversation