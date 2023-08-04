Meet Aberdeen Airport’s newest pawsome Therapet dogs

Poppy and Rita are the latest four legged volunteers, ready to bring a pawsitive experience to travelers.

Aberdeen International Airport has recruited two new members to its “Canine Crew” – a group of Therapets helping to ease passengers who may feel anxious before flying.

Traveling can be a frightening thing for many, so the airport became the first in the UK to pilot the scheme back in 2019.

It has since been a hit, with many travelers sharing their excitement to meet the furry companions.

Aberdeen Airport introduced the scheme in 2019

All of the therapy dogs are registered Therapets as part of Canine Concern Scotland Trust.

Canine Concern Scotland was first founded 35 years ago to help dogs and their owners.

The organisation has since expanded bringing Therapets to schools, care homes and prisons.

These good girls will be on hand in the airport to help ease anxious passengers before a flight! ​🐾 Click for cuddle schedule with our Canine Crew: https://t.co/vdv9v8jOlc pic.twitter.com/UAQ9ueeT0J — Aberdeen Airport ✈️ (@ABZ_Airport) August 4, 2023

Today, the north-east airport announced the arrival of working Cocker Spaniel, Poppy – winner of BBC Scotland’s Best Dog in 2021.

The airport also said a warm welcome to long-haired Standard Dachshund, Rita, who loves to be cuddled and dressed up.

What do the Canine Crew do?

The Canine Crew are on hand (or paw) to reduce anxiety and brighten peoples day.

The dogs and their accompanying handlers roam the terminal every week to ensure passengers feel welcomed and relaxed before their flight.

Passengers have already taken to social media to share their excitement of Poppy and Rita’s arrival.