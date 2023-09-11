RAAC concrete at Forres Academy: Work expected to take four weeks to complete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

RAAC concrete at Forres Academy: Work expected to take four weeks to complete

Classrooms at the school have been closed since the summer holidays due to safety concerns.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Exterior of Forres Academy at dusk.
Corridors at Forres Academy have been closed to pupils and staff while work is done. Image: DC Thomson

Work to address concerns about potentially dangerous concrete at Forres Academy is expected to take up to four weeks.

Contractors arrived at the school this week after RAAC (reinforced autoclaved concrete) was found in the building.

The material has caused concerns across the UK after the roof of a primary school in England collapsed.

Urgent work is now taking place across the country to avoid similar incidents.

What work is being done at Forres Academy?

A survey from external structural engineers commissioned by Moray Council reported RAAC concrete was in a “small number” of classrooms at Forres Academy.

Since the summer holidays the science and art corridors have been closed while assessments are done.

Primary School children at work in a classroom.
Moray Council has stressed children are continuing to receive their education while the works are done. Image: PA

A letter from the council’s head of education, Vivienne Cross, and head of property, Edward Thomas, has now been sent to parents to explain the safety of pupils and staff and continuity of education is the main focus.

They wrote: “The work is ongoing. However, the contractors are mindful of noise levels and are working with the school to consider the best time to undertake certain aspects of the work so as not to disrupt learning.

“We expect the work to take around four weeks and classrooms will be brought back
into use as they are completed.

“The council continues to follow current guidance and best practice issued by the Institution of Structural Engineers and the Scottish Government, which means only closing areas of high risk.”

What is RAAC concrete latest?

Councils, NHS boards and countless public and private agencies have been carrying out urgent surveys after RAAC concrete concerns were raised in recent weeks.

The material was used in construction from the 1950s to the 1990s and is less durable than reinforced concrete.

It is estimated it has a life expectancy of about 30 years, meaning many buildings with it could be at risk of safety concerns.

The roof of a primary school in Kent in 2018 collapsed just 24 hours after signs of stress began to appear.

The Scottish Government has now confirmed 40 schools, including Forres Academy, are known to contain RAAC concrete.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison has written to the UK Government to request additional funding to cover repairs.

RAAC concrete: Buildings affected in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands

 

Conversation