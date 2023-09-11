Council leaders approaching Dons in bid to end ‘disrespectful’ stalemate leaving beach stadium in limbo

Aberdeen council leaders could soon sit down with Dons bosses in a bid to resolve a stalemate over plans for a new seaside stadium.

There has been no contact between the local authority and Aberdeen FC management over the multi-million-pound project all year.

That’s despite the potential football ground forming the “anchor” of the entire seafront regeneration dream, with the huge ground dominating design images of how it could one day look.

The sides are at odds over costs, with Aberdeen FC seeking some public cash towards the £80 million building.

The SNP and Liberal Democrat ruling group say they won’t part with any money.

However, amid mounting pressure, Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill today declared his intention to sit down with Dons bosses to find a way forward.

Supporters, who are broadly in favour building a Pittdrie replacement at the beach instead of miles away at Kingsford, will welcome the end of the impasse.

What happened at council meeting to spur action on Dons stadium plans?

During a major meeting on the beach masterplan, officers again confirmed there had been no talks with Reds chiefs in 2023.

Chief commercial officer, Craig Innes, explained the state of play when asked about the progress for the third time this year.

He said: “The situation is the same from the officers’ perspective, we have not engaged with the football club.

“But I would emphasise that the stadium remains part of the development framework. ”

Pleas for council leaders to meet Dons over Aberdeen beach stadium

Exasperated Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik stressed the importance of the ground as he pleaded for action.

He said: “Without the new stadium, anything we do at the beach is just cosmetic.”

Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton also called for the co-leaders to “get something done”.

And former Lord Provost Barney Crockett asked whether the SNP group “lied” about the stadium to win votes.

Mr Crockett referenced a pre-election pledge the Nationalists made to work with the club to make the stadium happen.

The dossier, published in March 2022, pledged to “look at options” for a new football ground, working alongside the Dons.

Labour’s Ross Grant said it was time to “move away from this realm of disrespect” and start fostering a “healthy relationship with the club”.

‘We are happy to meet them’

Mr Yuill once again slammed the Dons for speaking to the Press and Journal about their hopes for public support towards the arena.

But he added: “I can confirm that we just asked officers to contact the football club, and say we (the administration) are happy to meet them if that would be helpful.

“We are always happy to speak with AFC, as we are happy to meet with anyone. Most others manage to contact us, but our door is always open.”

Regardless of whether the stadium ever comes to pass, council officials confirmed their commitment to boosting the Linx Ice Arena during the same meeting.

Under current designs, the rejuvenated facility could be linked to the new ground.