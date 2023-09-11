Council leaders approaching Dons in bid to end ‘disrespectful’ stalemate leaving beach stadium in limbo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council leaders approaching Dons in bid to end ‘disrespectful’ stalemate leaving beach stadium in limbo

There could finally be some progress on plans for a new Aberdeen FC stadium at the seafront.

By Ben Hendry
Dave Cormack and Ian Yuill could finally come face to face amid the ongoing row over a new Dons stadium at the beach.
Dave Cormack and council co-leader Ian Yuill could finally come face to face in a meeting amid the ongoing row over a new Dons stadium at the beach.

Aberdeen council leaders could soon sit down with Dons bosses in a bid to resolve a stalemate over plans for a new seaside stadium.

There has been no contact between the local authority and Aberdeen FC management over the multi-million-pound project all year.

That’s despite the potential football ground forming the “anchor” of the entire seafront regeneration dream, with the huge ground dominating design images of how it could one day look.

The sides are at odds over costs, with Aberdeen FC seeking some public cash towards the £80 million building.

SNP Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack were all smiles when pictured at a Freedom of the City celebration in May.

The SNP and Liberal Democrat ruling group say they won’t part with any money.

However, amid mounting pressure, Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill today declared his intention to sit down with Dons bosses to find a way forward.

Supporters, who are broadly in favour building a Pittdrie replacement at the beach instead of miles away at Kingsford, will welcome the end of the impasse.

There could finally be an end to the uncertainty surrounding the stadium.

What happened at council meeting to spur action on Dons stadium plans?

During a major meeting on the beach masterplan, officers again confirmed there had been no talks with Reds chiefs in 2023.

SNP group leader Alex Nicoll unveiled his party's Aberdeen council manifesto at the Beach Ballroom. Picture by Wullie Marr/DCT Media.
Former SNP group leader Alex Nicoll unveiled his party's Aberdeen council manifesto at the Beach Ballroom in 2022. Some of the promises have now come back to haunt the group.

Chief commercial officer, Craig Innes, explained the state of play when asked about the progress for the third time this year.

He said: “The situation is the same from the officers’ perspective, we have not engaged with the football club.

“But I would emphasise that the stadium remains part of the development framework. ”

Pleas for council leaders to meet Dons over Aberdeen beach stadium

Exasperated Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik stressed the importance of the ground as he pleaded for action.

He said: “Without the new stadium, anything we do at the beach is just cosmetic.”

M Tauqeer Malik wants action.
M Tauqeer Malik wants action. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton also called for the co-leaders to “get something done”.

And former Lord Provost Barney Crockett asked whether the SNP group “lied” about the stadium to win votes.

Mr Crockett referenced a pre-election pledge the Nationalists made to work with the club to make the stadium happen.

The dossier, published in March 2022, pledged to “look at options” for a new football ground, working alongside the Dons.

Labour’s Ross Grant said it was time to “move away from this realm of disrespect” and start fostering a “healthy relationship with the club”.

This shows where the new facility could be built. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘We are happy to meet them’

Mr Yuill once again slammed the Dons for speaking to the Press and Journal about their hopes for public support towards the arena.

But he added: “I can confirm that we just asked officers to contact the football club, and say we (the administration) are happy to meet them if that would be helpful.

“We are always happy to speak with AFC, as we are happy to meet with anyone. Most others manage to contact us, but our door is always open.”

Regardless of whether the stadium ever comes to pass, council officials confirmed their commitment to boosting the Linx Ice Arena during the same meeting.

Under current designs, the rejuvenated facility could be linked to the new ground.

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation