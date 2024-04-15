Titanic shipbuilder says £270 million plans will create 200 jobs at Arnish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Titanic shipbuilder says £270 million plans will create 200 jobs at Arnish

The proposed investment is also expected to create 400 jobs in Fife.

By Keith Findlay
First Minister Humza Yousaf, left, and Harland & Wolff chief executive John Wood at Arnish.
First Minister Humza Yousaf, left, and Harland & Wolff chief executive John Wood at Arnish. Image: Harland & Wolff

Fabrication giant Harland & Wolff (H&W) expects to create at least 200 new jobs at Arnish, on Lewis, through a £270 million investment in its two Scottish shipyards.

The company aims to transform its facility at Arnish, near Stornoway, and another in Methil, Fife, into major hubs for renewable energy.

H&W said its proposed project in Methil would result in an additional 400 jobs.

New opportunities at both locations would include those created by an apprenticeship and graduate programme for about 30 people, it added.

“The seas around Scotland are a rich resource for renewable energy. We feel the proposed investments into our sites would best maximise this opportunity and support growth in this increasingly vital sector.”

John Wood, chief executive, Harland & Wolff

The firm aims to “work closely with local suppliers and educational institutions to ensure the benefits of any investment are felt throughout the Methil and Arnish communities”.

H&W’s two Scottish sites have both advanced to the next stage of a key route to public and private sector partnership funding.

It is hoped the Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council (Sowec)’s Strategic Investment Model (Sim) programme will deliver major infrastructure upgrades.

According to H&W, support through the scheme will significantly boost its ability to service and maintain the “burgeoning” renewable energy.

Courier- Claire Warrander - BiFab Site -CR0029774- Methil -Picture shows: GV of the BiFab site in Methil which is now under the management of Harland and Wolff.29/07/21-Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Harland and Wolff’s site in Methil. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

Arnish and Methil will become “state-of-the-art” centres for the fabrication and assembly of turbines and other structures for the offshore wind industry, the firm said.

Belfast-based H&W is best-known for its shipbuilding, including the ill-fated Titanic.

The company rescued the Arnish and Methil yards from administration in 2021

It applied to the Sowec scheme in partnership with Stornoway Port.

What’s in store for Arnish?

A £99m investment at Arnish is expected to deliver a new quay and floating dry dock.

This is forecast to increase the site’s construction capacity to 255 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity per installation season.

Meanwhile, an upgraded port at Stornoway would boast a laydown area of more than 24.5 acres, providing “ample space for the assembly and storage of renewable energy components”.

The Arnish yard on Lewis.
The Arnish yard on Lewis.

And what’s planned for Methil?

Investment in the site in Methil would “greatly expand its capacity to build fixed and floating offshore foundations, capitalising on its status as one the most geographically advantageous areas to support Scotland’s offshore wind developments,” H&W said.

The company added: “Through investment of around £172m and improvements such as a quay extension, the site would have the ability to construct approximately
750MW of installed capacity each installation season and enable Harland & Wolff to take on large-scale renewable projects.

“By increasing the capacity and capabilities of the Methil and Arnish sites, Harland & Wolff is positioning itself as a key player in the development of sustainable energy solutions for Scotland and beyond.”

H&W in Methil.
H&W in Methil. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media

More than a dozen offshore wind developers are already speaking to H&W about its investment plans, the firm said, adding its proposed investment would have a “profound impact” on local communities, creating numerous direct and indirect jobs.

H&W chief executive John Wood said: “The seas around Scotland are a rich resource for renewable energy.

“We feel the proposed investments into our sites would best maximise this opportunity and support growth in this increasingly vital sector.

H&W chief executive John Wood.
H&W chief executive John Wood. Image: David Cordner

“The plans we have submitted to Sowec are indicative of our ambitious plans for Arnish and Methil, and our desire to make Harland & Wolff a leading player in the renewables industry.”

He added: “With the investment outlined for Methil, we hope to build upon Energy Park Fife’s reputation as an offshore wind hub, whilst funding for Arnish is focused on providing critical capacity for projects on Scotland’s west coast.

“In each of their own way, proposals for both sites aim to greatly enhance Harland & Wolff’s manufacturing facilities to best ensure a quality service for our offshore wind
clients.

With the investment outlined for Methil, we hope to build upon Energy Park Fife’s reputation as an offshore wind hub, whilst funding for Arnish is focused on providing critical capacity for projects on Scotland’s west coast.”

“Our proposals would support the creation of hundreds of jobs.

“We are committed to nurturing a skilled workforce that will both contribute to local economies and reinforce Scotland’s reputation as a global leader in sustainable infrastructure.”

First Minister says Harland & Wolf’s ability to service renewable energy industry from its Arnish and Methil yards is ‘clear to see’

H&W’s investment news follows a recent visit to Arnish by Humza Yousaf.

The first minister said: “There is clearly a wealth of important work taking place.

“It was fantastic to see the opportunities that Arnish is offering to local people, including through its apprenticeship programme.

“Harland & Wolff’s ability to service and maintain the renewable energy sector through both of its Scottish sites was clear to see.

“I look forward to hearing more about the continued progress in Arnish and Methil throughout the ongoing Sowec process.”

