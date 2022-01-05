Official Queen tribute band postpones Aberdeen gig due to Covid-19

Queen Extravaganza, the official Queen tribute band produced by Roger Taylor and Brian May, has cancelled its 2022 tour due to Covid-19.

The band, who began touring back in 2012, was meant to perform Queen’s biggest hits for their north-east fans on Wednesday February 16.

However, as a result of the “current challenges presented by Covid-19”, the band made the decision to postpone their upcoming UK and European tour.

Queen Extravaganza’s spokesperson said: “Whilst we were more than ready to get the show back on the road, the logistics this production faces within the current environment prevent us from being able to tour with the confidence needed to deliver over 50 shows across the UK and Europe at this time.

The show must go on safely

“The show must go on, and we are working with venues and partners now to reschedule the dates into the same period in 2023.

“We ask audiences to bear with us whilst we get this work done so that we can offer an exchange into an alternative date. Of course, if that is not suitable, customers will be entitled to a refund.”

Queen tribute band to return in 2023

Queen fans can look forward to seeing the band rock Aberdeen’s Music Hall next year.

The 90-minute show features more than 20 Queen classics drawn from the band’s biggest hits, including Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites the Dust, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Under Pressure, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, and many other fan favourites.

Queen’s drummer Roger Taylor previously said: “I’m incredibly proud of these guys and it’s going to be a nostalgic and stunning night out for anyone who goes along.”

Stay tuned for more details and a new date announcement.

