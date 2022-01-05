Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Official Queen tribute band postpones Aberdeen gig due to Covid-19

By Danica Ollerova
January 5, 2022, 2:07 pm Updated: January 5, 2022, 5:10 pm
Queen Extravaganza, the official Queen tribute band produced by Roger Taylor and Brian May, has cancelled its 2022 tour due to Covid-19.

The band, who began touring back in 2012, was meant to perform Queen’s biggest hits for their north-east fans on Wednesday February 16.

However, as a result of the “current challenges presented by Covid-19”, the band made the decision to postpone their upcoming UK and European tour.

Queen Extravaganza’s spokesperson said: “Whilst we were more than ready to get the show back on the road, the logistics this production faces within the current environment prevent us from being able to tour with the confidence needed to deliver over 50 shows across the UK and Europe at this time.

The Queen tribute band is set to return to Aberdeen in 2023.

The show must go on safely

“The show must go on, and we are working with venues and partners now to reschedule the dates into the same period in 2023.

“We ask audiences to bear with us whilst we get this work done so that we can offer an exchange into an alternative date. Of course, if that is not suitable, customers will be entitled to a refund.”

Queen tribute band to return in 2023

Queen fans can look forward to seeing the band rock Aberdeen’s Music Hall next year.

The 90-minute show features more than 20 Queen classics drawn from the band’s biggest hits, including Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites the Dust, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Under Pressure, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, and many other fan favourites.

Queen’s drummer Roger Taylor previously said: “I’m incredibly proud of these guys and it’s going to be a nostalgic and stunning night out for anyone who goes along.”

Stay tuned for more details and a new date announcement.

