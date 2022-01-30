Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Three Still Game stars to reunite at Aberdeen Comic Con

By Danica Ollerova
January 30, 2022, 7:00 pm
still game aberdeen comic con

Three Still Game stars will be reunited at Aberdeen Comic Con which will welcome TV and film fans from all over the UK.

Jane McCarry who played Isa Drennan, Paul Riley who portrayed Winston Ingram, and Sanjeev Kohli who is known for playing Navid Harrid in the much-loved BBC Scotland sitcom will meet their Aberdeen fans at Comic Con (North East).

The cult Scottish comedy focused on the lives of two OAP’s Jack and Victor and their views on how it used to be in the old days and how bad today’s life is in a fictional Glasgow area.

Fans of the programme will have a unique opportunity to quiz Still Game actors about the popular sitcom which ran for nine seasons.

still game aberdeen comic con
Sanjeev Kohli is best known for playing Navid Harrid in Still Game.

Still Game and Gladiators reunions at Aberdeen Comic Con

In addition to the Still Game reunion, five Gladiators – Jet, Vogue, Panther, Cobra and Hunter – will also get together at the north-east version of Comic Con Scotland which is at P&J Live on March 12 and 13.

The ’90s TV hit Gladiators saw contestants compete in a series of physical challenges against the show’s muscle-bound gladiators.

Other stars joining the line-up are Angus MacInnes who starred in Star Wars and Vikings, Back To The Future’s Claudia Wells, and Joey Cramer, who is known for his role in the film Flight of the Navigator.

Michael Malarkey, who is best known for playing the role of Enzo in TV series The Vampire Diaries, as well as Ross Marquand, who played Aaron on The Walking Dead and also portrayed Red Skull in the films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame will also be coming to Aberdeen.

How to book tickets for Comic Con (North East)

Thousands of fans are expected to flock to the event which will also feature movie and TV props, cosplay events, gaming, anime and merchandising traders, across the world of film, television and comics.

Tickets are still available and can be booked here.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]