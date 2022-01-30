Three Still Game stars to reunite at Aberdeen Comic Con

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three Still Game stars will be reunited at Aberdeen Comic Con which will welcome TV and film fans from all over the UK.

Jane McCarry who played Isa Drennan, Paul Riley who portrayed Winston Ingram, and Sanjeev Kohli who is known for playing Navid Harrid in the much-loved BBC Scotland sitcom will meet their Aberdeen fans at Comic Con (North East).

The cult Scottish comedy focused on the lives of two OAP’s Jack and Victor and their views on how it used to be in the old days and how bad today’s life is in a fictional Glasgow area.

Fans of the programme will have a unique opportunity to quiz Still Game actors about the popular sitcom which ran for nine seasons.

Still Game and Gladiators reunions at Aberdeen Comic Con

In addition to the Still Game reunion, five Gladiators – Jet, Vogue, Panther, Cobra and Hunter – will also get together at the north-east version of Comic Con Scotland which is at P&J Live on March 12 and 13.

The ’90s TV hit Gladiators saw contestants compete in a series of physical challenges against the show’s muscle-bound gladiators.

Other stars joining the line-up are Angus MacInnes who starred in Star Wars and Vikings, Back To The Future’s Claudia Wells, and Joey Cramer, who is known for his role in the film Flight of the Navigator.

Michael Malarkey, who is best known for playing the role of Enzo in TV series The Vampire Diaries, as well as Ross Marquand, who played Aaron on The Walking Dead and also portrayed Red Skull in the films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame will also be coming to Aberdeen.

How to book tickets for Comic Con (North East)

Thousands of fans are expected to flock to the event which will also feature movie and TV props, cosplay events, gaming, anime and merchandising traders, across the world of film, television and comics.

Tickets are still available and can be booked here.

