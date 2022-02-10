REVIEW: Jason Manford proves laughter really is the best medicine as he takes to the stage in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
REVIEW: Jason Manford proves laughter really is the best medicine as he takes to the stage in Aberdeen

By Rosemary Lowne
February 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Jason Manford
Jason Manford will entertain both Music Hall and P&J LIve audiences.

384,600 is the number of calories the lively audience at the Music Hall collectively burned off through laughing at Jason Manford last night.

From the moment the lovable comedian casually stepped out on stage – reminiscent of an old pal in his casual jeans and white trainers combo – he had the sell-out crowd in stitches, informing everyone that they would each burn 300 calories in the process.

After having some fun with latecomers who tried and failed to sneak in – shout out to the brave woman who ran the gauntlet of the front row – Jason proved why he’s Salford’s finest salt of the earth export.

Comedy gold: Jason Manford’s sold out show at the Music Hall left the audience in stitches. Photo by Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock.</p> <p>

Salford’s finest

Self-depricating humour is what Jason does best as he quickly sends the audience into fits of laughter through his hilarious insight into being a father-of-six stuck at home during lockdown.

“I got a new career during lockdown, I’m now a qualified teacher,” quipped Jason when referring to home schooling his children during the pandemic.

The laughter just got louder and more animated as Jason recalled when as a teenager, unbeknown to him, he performed some of fellow comedian Peter Kay’s material in front of the very man himself.

Standup star: Laughter filled the air of the Music Hall as Jason Manford brought his show ‘Like Me’ to Aberdeen. Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock </p> <p>

Mark Nelson

With the audience warmed up and raring to go, Jason decided it was a safe time to introduce his support act, the talented Dumfries and Galloway comedian Mark Nelson.

And what Jason lacks in dark humour, Mark makes up for in close to the bone brilliance.

Sharing his own take on lockdown with the family, his razor sharp wit had the audience in absolute hysterics.

Not scared of dipping his toes into slightly choppier comedic waters, Mark’s acerbic tone is refreshing, especially after so long without live comedy.

Feel-good comedy

After a quick break -to rest the aching abdominal muscles – Jason appeared back on stage to inject the second dose of his feel-good laughter medicine.

From flatulence and unusual age defying smoothies to relationship advice and Zoom calls, there’s hardly a subject that Jason doesn’t turn into comedy gold.

One of the best moments of the night was when he decided to find a person in the audience with the best “non essential” job.

Affinity with Aberdeen: Jason Manford expressed his love of Aberdeen when he took to the stage at the Music Hall. Here Jason is pictured at the Press and Journal Energy Ball back in 2014. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Much to his amusement, Jason received random shouts from the audience such as “langoustine species manager”.

But after an audience vote, it was the woman who ran a car boot sale who clinched the coveted title and a bottle of wine.

Judging by the huge claps and cheers at the end of the show, it’s clear that laughter, especially the Manford kind, really is the best medicine and should always be classed as an “essential” job.

More dates

Jason will be returning to Aberdeen on November 19 for his show at the P&J Live.

And for more information about Jason’s ‘Like Me’ tour, go to the tour website.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

