REVIEW: Jason Manford proves laughter really is the best medicine as he takes to the stage in Aberdeen

384,600 is the number of calories the lively audience at the Music Hall collectively burned off through laughing at Jason Manford last night.

From the moment the lovable comedian casually stepped out on stage – reminiscent of an old pal in his casual jeans and white trainers combo – he had the sell-out crowd in stitches, informing everyone that they would each burn 300 calories in the process.

After having some fun with latecomers who tried and failed to sneak in – shout out to the brave woman who ran the gauntlet of the front row – Jason proved why he’s Salford’s finest salt of the earth export.

Salford’s finest

Self-depricating humour is what Jason does best as he quickly sends the audience into fits of laughter through his hilarious insight into being a father-of-six stuck at home during lockdown.

“I got a new career during lockdown, I’m now a qualified teacher,” quipped Jason when referring to home schooling his children during the pandemic.

The laughter just got louder and more animated as Jason recalled when as a teenager, unbeknown to him, he performed some of fellow comedian Peter Kay’s material in front of the very man himself.

Mark Nelson

With the audience warmed up and raring to go, Jason decided it was a safe time to introduce his support act, the talented Dumfries and Galloway comedian Mark Nelson.

And what Jason lacks in dark humour, Mark makes up for in close to the bone brilliance.

Sharing his own take on lockdown with the family, his razor sharp wit had the audience in absolute hysterics.

Not scared of dipping his toes into slightly choppier comedic waters, Mark’s acerbic tone is refreshing, especially after so long without live comedy.

Feel-good comedy

After a quick break -to rest the aching abdominal muscles – Jason appeared back on stage to inject the second dose of his feel-good laughter medicine.

From flatulence and unusual age defying smoothies to relationship advice and Zoom calls, there’s hardly a subject that Jason doesn’t turn into comedy gold.

One of the best moments of the night was when he decided to find a person in the audience with the best “non essential” job.

Much to his amusement, Jason received random shouts from the audience such as “langoustine species manager”.

But after an audience vote, it was the woman who ran a car boot sale who clinched the coveted title and a bottle of wine.

Judging by the huge claps and cheers at the end of the show, it’s clear that laughter, especially the Manford kind, really is the best medicine and should always be classed as an “essential” job.

More dates

Jason will be returning to Aberdeen on November 19 for his show at the P&J Live.

And for more information about Jason’s ‘Like Me’ tour, go to the tour website.

