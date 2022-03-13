WATCH: Settle in for a chat as Anton and Erin tell us why they Strictly love Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s Showtime once more for Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton and Erin.

The nation’s favourite ballroom couple will be stepping out at the Music Hall in Aberdeen on Thursday March 17 as they kick off the Scottish leg of their extensive Showtime UK tour.

We caught up with the two of them for a chat about what to expect from the show, how excited they are at being back on the road and how Anton got on sitting in the Strictly judge’s chair for the last series.

The pair talk about their show, billed as a glittering celebration that pays tribute to some of the world’s greatest icons of entertainment.

Anton and Erin’s world-class dances honour legends of music

Anton and Erin will present world-class dance inspired by an array of classic performers including Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Charlie Chaplin, Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones, Liza Minelli, Elton John and many more.

With stunning costumes, fabulous live vocals, a high-energy West End dance ensemble and a sensational 23 piece orchestra the pair explain why Aberdeen audiences are in for a treat.

Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag first started dancing together when they met in 1997 and cut a dash through the dancing world, winning championship after championship.

The pair were chosen in 2004 to star in the first series of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing – Anton is still one of the mainstays of the show, having appeared in every series, and last year proved to be a hugely-popular judge.

How to get tickets for Anton and Erin at Aberdeen’s Music Hall

Their live shows are also hugely popular, always drawing in dance fans wherever they go.

So, grab a cup of tea, sit back, hit play on our video and let Anton and Erin tell you what to expect on Thursday – and share some of their memories of the Granite City and their time on Strictly Come Dancing.

For more information and tickets for Anton and Erin Showtime visit aberdeenperformingarts.com