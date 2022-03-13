WATCH: Settle in for a chat as Anton and Erin tell us why they Strictly love Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

WATCH: Settle in for a chat as Anton and Erin tell us why they Strictly love Aberdeen

By Scott Begbie
March 13, 2022, 5:00 pm

It’s Showtime once more for Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton and Erin.

The nation’s favourite ballroom couple will be stepping out at the Music Hall in Aberdeen on Thursday March 17 as they kick off the Scottish leg of their extensive Showtime UK tour.

We caught up with the two of them for a chat about what to expect from the show, how excited they are at being back on the road and how Anton got on sitting in the Strictly judge’s chair for the last series.

Expect glamour and glitz from Anton and Erin at the Music Hall in Aberdeen.

The pair talk about their show, billed as a glittering celebration that pays tribute to some of the world’s greatest icons of entertainment.

Anton and Erin’s world-class dances honour legends of music

Anton and Erin will present world-class dance inspired by an array of classic performers including Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Charlie Chaplin, Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones, Liza Minelli, Elton John and many more.

With stunning costumes, fabulous live vocals, a high-energy West End dance ensemble and a sensational 23 piece orchestra the pair explain why Aberdeen audiences are in for a treat.

Elegance is the hallmark of Strictly stars Anton and Erin.

Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag first started dancing together when they met in 1997 and cut a dash through the dancing world, winning championship after championship.

The pair were chosen in 2004 to star in the first series of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing – Anton is still one of the mainstays of the show, having appeared in every series, and last year proved to be a hugely-popular judge.

How to get tickets for Anton and Erin at Aberdeen’s Music Hall

Their live shows are also hugely popular, always drawing in dance fans wherever they go.

It’s showtime as Anton and Erin step out at the Music Hall in Aberdeen on Thursday.

So, grab a cup of tea, sit back, hit play on our video and let Anton and Erin tell you what to expect on Thursday – and share some of their memories of the Granite City and their time on Strictly Come Dancing.

For more information and tickets for Anton and Erin Showtime visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

Strictly’s Giovanni ready to step out for glittering show in Aberdeen and Inverness

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]