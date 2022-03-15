New comedy club to open in Inverness to support budding comedians

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new comedy club has been formed in Inverness with the aim of promoting new talent in the Highlands and Islands.

The Chieftain Comedy Club will meet on the first Thursday of every month at the Chieftain Hotel in Inverness, with the initial meeting being held on April 7.

The club, which will help both established and new comedians with writing and performing, also hopes to have outreach sessions across the region on a regular basis.

Following the success of now-closed Teuchters Comedy Club in Inverness

Gary Campbell, who chairs the club, said: “Inverness was previously host to the very successful Teuchters Comedy Club which closed in 2021.

“That forum allowed myself and others to get started in comedy and there has been a void ever since, hence the creation of the Chieftain Comedy Club.

“As well as myself, others who got their break at the old club, including a number who went on to perform at the nationally renowned The Stand Comedy Club in Edinburgh and Glasgow and some made it on to national TV.”

Those who have benefitted from the club scene in Inverness include Rab Mulheron who has entertained fans all over the UK.

Gary added: “Also making a mark is the Rude & Good comedy duo who have just performed at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, which is great news for the Highlands.”

Focus on writing and performing

The club nights at the Chieftain Hotel will be split into two separate sections. The first half will be for those who want to write in a partnership or in larger groups with the second period being for practice performances.

Joe Sweeney, creative convenor of the club and one half of Rude & Good, said: “We’ve already had interest from people who want to write but not perform and we know from our own experience that when you get a group of creative people together, the material just gets better and better.

“The performing section will have five-minute slots for people who want to try out ‘open mic’ style as well as longer sections for those who want to hone their talents in front of a supportive audience.”

For more information, go to the Chieftain Comedy Club Facebook page.

