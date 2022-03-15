New comedy club to open in Inverness to support budding comedians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New comedy club to open in Inverness to support budding comedians

By Danica Ollerova
March 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Chieftain Comedy Club inverness
The Chieftain Comedy Club will open in April.

A new comedy club has been formed in Inverness with the aim of promoting new talent in the Highlands and Islands.

The Chieftain Comedy Club will meet on the first Thursday of every month at the Chieftain Hotel in Inverness, with the initial meeting being held on April 7.

The club, which will help both established and new comedians with writing and performing, also hopes to have outreach sessions across the region on a regular basis.

Following the success of now-closed Teuchters Comedy Club in Inverness

Gary Campbell, who chairs the club, said: “Inverness was previously host to the very successful Teuchters Comedy Club which closed in 2021.

“That forum allowed myself and others to get started in comedy and there has been a void ever since, hence the creation of the Chieftain Comedy Club.

“As well as myself, others who got their break at the old club, including a number who went on to perform at the nationally renowned The Stand Comedy Club in Edinburgh and Glasgow and some made it on to national TV.”

Gary Campbell and Liz Lawson stand in front of The Chieftain Hotel sign
Gary Campbell, chairman of The Chieftain Comedy Club, and Liz Lawson, proprietor of the Chieftain Hotel which is located on Millburn Road.

Those who have benefitted from the club scene in Inverness include Rab Mulheron who has entertained fans all over the UK.

Gary added: “Also making a mark is the Rude & Good comedy duo who have just performed at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, which is great news for the Highlands.”

Focus on writing and performing

The club nights at the Chieftain Hotel will be split into two separate sections. The first half will be for those who want to write in a partnership or in larger groups with the second period being for practice performances.

Joe Sweeney, creative convenor of the club and one half of Rude & Good, said: “We’ve already had interest from people who want to write but not perform and we know from our own experience that when you get a group of creative people together, the material just gets better and better.

“The performing section will have five-minute slots for people who want to try out ‘open mic’ style as well as longer sections for those who want to hone their talents in front of a supportive audience.”

For more information, go to the Chieftain Comedy Club Facebook page.

