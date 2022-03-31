REVIEW: Standing ovation for Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre as they work 9 To 5 at the Tivoli

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Standing ovation for Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre as they work 9 To 5 at the Tivoli

By Rosemary Lowne
March 31, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 11:49 am
Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre were all stars in their production of 9 To 5 at the Tivoli.
Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre were all stars in their production of 9 To 5 at the Tivoli.

As far as standing ovations go, last night’s at the Tivoli Theatre was pretty epic as over 260 people rose to their feet, clapping, whistling and whopping in deafening delight.

Undoubtedly a moment they will cherish forever, the cast of Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre deserved every single decibel that filled the air of iconic venue after lighting up the stage with their all singing, all dancing and laugh-a-minute musical 9 To 5.

In a stellar performance that would make the music legend Dolly Parton proud, the young cast instantly had the audience doubled over with their hilarious and nostalgic show based on the 1980’s movie of the same name.

Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre staged a rip-roaring 9 to 5 at the Tivoli in Aberdeen.

Dolly Parton

After getting over the excitement of seeing Dolly appearing on stage via video, the young cast aka the real stars of the show take over as they use dance, music and comedy to tell the story of three women who decide to take action against their “sexist and egotistical boss”.

Bringing to life everyone’s worst nightmare of a boss, Callum Mooney is fantastic in the role as the arrogant company director Frankin Hart Jr.

Sick and tired of his misogynistic ways, three women office workers – Judy, Doralee and Violet – team up to exact revenge on Frankin to hilarious effect.

From great stage talent to slick sets,  Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre delivered a fantastic 9 To 5.

Talented cast

Lighting up the stage with her presence and powerful voice, Stephanie Walker is perfectly cast as Judy, a woman recently separated from her husband who joins the company having never worked before.

Taking Judy under her wing is office supervisor Violet, played by the immensely talented Hollie Cunningham who is endlessly frustrated at being overlooked for promotion.

And with her strong Tennessee twang and bundles of sass, Doralee Rhodes, played by the exceptional Gracie Spencer, brings everything that we love about Dolly Parton to the stage.

Stars: The cast are pictured rehearsing for their amazing show. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Superb band

Without giving too much away, the first act of this Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre show  ends on a high as each cast member shines on stage accompanied by the superb live band.

After a brief interval it’s not long before the claps and cheers once again reverberate around the majestic venue.

From kidnap and murder to fraud, there’s never a dull moment in this hilarious half of the show.

Stellar cast: Pictured are Gracie Spencer, Hollie Cunningham, Ellie Yeats and Samuel Anderson.Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Back stage crew

A shout out has to go to the amazing back stage crew of Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre who miraculously managed to swap stage the countless stage sets in the blink of an eye.

As laughter kept rippled through the audience, it wasn’t long before everyone was on their feet for the finale.

Working 9 to 5: The talented cast are pictured during rehearsals. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

9 To 5

Ending in true Dolly Parton style, with a rowdy rendition of her famous hit 9 To 5 – shout out to all the audience backing singers – it was definitely a night to remember.

Summing up the show perfectly, Alison Bruce, the lovely lady sitting next to me, said: “It’s  just makes you want to dance and sing” – and I couldn’t agree more.

Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre will present 9 To 5 at the Tivoli until Saturday. For tickets and information go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

