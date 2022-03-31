REVIEW: Standing ovation for Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre as they work 9 To 5 at the Tivoli

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As far as standing ovations go, last night’s at the Tivoli Theatre was pretty epic as over 260 people rose to their feet, clapping, whistling and whopping in deafening delight.

Undoubtedly a moment they will cherish forever, the cast of Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre deserved every single decibel that filled the air of iconic venue after lighting up the stage with their all singing, all dancing and laugh-a-minute musical 9 To 5.

In a stellar performance that would make the music legend Dolly Parton proud, the young cast instantly had the audience doubled over with their hilarious and nostalgic show based on the 1980’s movie of the same name.

After getting over the excitement of seeing Dolly appearing on stage via video, the young cast aka the real stars of the show take over as they use dance, music and comedy to tell the story of three women who decide to take action against their “sexist and egotistical boss”.

Bringing to life everyone’s worst nightmare of a boss, Callum Mooney is fantastic in the role as the arrogant company director Frankin Hart Jr.

Sick and tired of his misogynistic ways, three women office workers – Judy, Doralee and Violet – team up to exact revenge on Frankin to hilarious effect.

Lighting up the stage with her presence and powerful voice, Stephanie Walker is perfectly cast as Judy, a woman recently separated from her husband who joins the company having never worked before.

Taking Judy under her wing is office supervisor Violet, played by the immensely talented Hollie Cunningham who is endlessly frustrated at being overlooked for promotion.

And with her strong Tennessee twang and bundles of sass, Doralee Rhodes, played by the exceptional Gracie Spencer, brings everything that we love about Dolly Parton to the stage.

Without giving too much away, the first act of this Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre show ends on a high as each cast member shines on stage accompanied by the superb live band.

After a brief interval it’s not long before the claps and cheers once again reverberate around the majestic venue.

From kidnap and murder to fraud, there’s never a dull moment in this hilarious half of the show.

A shout out has to go to the amazing back stage crew of Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre who miraculously managed to swap stage the countless stage sets in the blink of an eye.

As laughter kept rippled through the audience, it wasn’t long before everyone was on their feet for the finale.

Ending in true Dolly Parton style, with a rowdy rendition of her famous hit 9 To 5 – shout out to all the audience backing singers – it was definitely a night to remember.

Summing up the show perfectly, Alison Bruce, the lovely lady sitting next to me, said: “It’s just makes you want to dance and sing” – and I couldn’t agree more.

Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre will present 9 To 5 at the Tivoli until Saturday. For tickets and information go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

