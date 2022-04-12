Mastermind quiz: Test your knowledge of Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mastermind reached its climax last night in a gripping final on BBC Two.

Alice Walker became the oldest female champion of the long-running quiz show with a perfect round on her specialist subject, the Peak District.

But how would you fare with a specialist round on Aberdeen and the north-east.

We’ve posed 15 questions.

Let’s see if you’re a Mastermind.

1: Aberdeen Harbour Board is the oldest business in Britain. In what year was it established?

2: Where in Aberdeen would you find an iron ring, said to hold chained women before their trials for witchcraft?

3: In what year was Mikhail Gorbachev given the Freedom Of Aberdeen?

4: Before Annie Lennox found fame in Eurythmics, she and Dave Stewart were in another band in the late 70s. What were they called?

5: Aberdeen granite has been used to build landmarks around the world including a famous crossing in London. Which one?

6: In what year did Queen Elizabeth push the button that started the flow of oil from the Forties Field to the Grangemouth refinery?

7: Which famous Aberdeen choreographer is now being featured in a major exhibition at the V&A in Dundee?

8: William Wallace infamously burned the English garrison at Dunnottar Castle in the Wars Of Independence in what year?

9: Name the three members of Aberdeen’s comedy trio Scotland The What?

10: The Press and Journal started life as the Aberdeen Journal and is one of the UK’s oldest newspapers. When was it first published?

11: Provost Skene’s House was recently reopened with its Hall Of Heroes as a celebration of the people of Aberdeen. But which member of the Royal Family saved it from demolition in the 1930s?

12: In what year was His Majesty’s Theatre opened on Rosemount Viaduct?

12: Queen Victoria is synonymous with Royal Deeside. But in what year did she and Prince Albert buy Balmoral?

14: Name the medical expert who led the team at Aberdeen University who developed the MRI scanner.

15: The last man to be hanged in Scotland was executed at Craiginches Prison in Aberdeen. Can you name him?

Aberdeen mastermind: Check your answers below:

1136 St Nicholas Kirk December 6, 1993 The Tourists Waterloo Bridge 1975 Michael Clark 1297 Buff Hardie, Steve Robertson and George Donald December 29 1747 The Queen Mother 1906 1852 Professor John Mallard Henry John Burnett

