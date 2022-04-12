Mastermind quiz: Test your knowledge of Aberdeen

Mastermind reached its climax last night in a gripping final on BBC Two.
Alice Walker became the oldest female champion of the long-running quiz show with a perfect round on her specialist subject, the Peak District.
But how would you fare with a specialist round on Aberdeen and the north-east.
We’ve posed 15 questions.
Let’s see if you’re a Mastermind.
1: Aberdeen Harbour Board is the oldest business in Britain. In what year was it established?
2: Where in Aberdeen would you find an iron ring, said to hold chained women before their trials for witchcraft?
3: In what year was Mikhail Gorbachev given the Freedom Of Aberdeen?
4: Before Annie Lennox found fame in Eurythmics, she and Dave Stewart were in another band in the late 70s. What were they called?
5: Aberdeen granite has been used to build landmarks around the world including a famous crossing in London. Which one?
6: In what year did Queen Elizabeth push the button that started the flow of oil from the Forties Field to the Grangemouth refinery?
7: Which famous Aberdeen choreographer is now being featured in a major exhibition at the V&A in Dundee?
8: William Wallace infamously burned the English garrison at Dunnottar Castle in the Wars Of Independence in what year?
9: Name the three members of Aberdeen’s comedy trio Scotland The What?
10: The Press and Journal started life as the Aberdeen Journal and is one of the UK’s oldest newspapers. When was it first published?
11: Provost Skene’s House was recently reopened with its Hall Of Heroes as a celebration of the people of Aberdeen. But which member of the Royal Family saved it from demolition in the 1930s?
12: In what year was His Majesty’s Theatre opened on Rosemount Viaduct?
12: Queen Victoria is synonymous with Royal Deeside. But in what year did she and Prince Albert buy Balmoral?
14: Name the medical expert who led the team at Aberdeen University who developed the MRI scanner.
15: The last man to be hanged in Scotland was executed at Craiginches Prison in Aberdeen. Can you name him?
Aberdeen mastermind: Check your answers below:
- 1136
- St Nicholas Kirk
- December 6, 1993
- The Tourists
- Waterloo Bridge
- 1975
- Michael Clark
- 1297
- Buff Hardie, Steve Robertson and George Donald
- December 29 1747
- The Queen Mother
- 1906
- 1852
- Professor John Mallard
- Henry John Burnett