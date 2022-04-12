Mastermind quiz: Test your knowledge of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mastermind quiz: Test your knowledge of Aberdeen

By Scott Begbie
April 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 12, 2022, 12:02 pm
Sunny Aberdeen. Photo by Kenny Elrick.
Mastermind reached its climax last night in a gripping final on BBC Two.

Alice Walker became the oldest female champion of the long-running quiz show with a perfect round on her specialist subject, the Peak District.

But how would you fare with a specialist round on Aberdeen and the north-east.

We’ve posed 15 questions.

Let’s see if you’re a Mastermind.

1: Aberdeen Harbour Board is the oldest business in Britain. In what year was it established?

2: Where in Aberdeen would you find an iron ring, said to hold chained women before their trials for witchcraft?

3: In what year was Mikhail Gorbachev given the Freedom Of Aberdeen?

Aberdeen Harbour. Photo by Kami Thomson.

4: Before Annie Lennox found fame in Eurythmics, she and Dave Stewart were in another band in the late 70s. What were they called?

5: Aberdeen granite has been used to build landmarks around the world including a famous crossing in London. Which one?

6: In what year did Queen Elizabeth push the button that started the flow of oil from the Forties Field to the Grangemouth refinery?

7: Which famous Aberdeen choreographer is now being featured in a major exhibition at the V&A in Dundee?

8: William Wallace infamously burned the English garrison at Dunnottar Castle in the Wars Of Independence in what year?

Aberdeen Mastermind: Provost Skene’s House. Photo by Kath Flannery.

9: Name the three members of Aberdeen’s comedy trio Scotland The What?

10: The Press and Journal started life as the Aberdeen Journal and is one of the UK’s oldest newspapers. When was it first published?

11: Provost Skene’s House was recently reopened with its Hall Of Heroes as a celebration of the people of Aberdeen. But which member of the Royal Family saved it from demolition in the 1930s?

12: In what year was His Majesty’s Theatre opened on Rosemount Viaduct?

12: Queen Victoria is synonymous with Royal Deeside. But in what year did she and Prince Albert buy Balmoral?

14: Name the medical expert who led the team at Aberdeen University who developed the MRI scanner.

15: The last man to be hanged in Scotland was executed at Craiginches Prison in Aberdeen. Can you name him?

Aberdeen Mastermind: His Majesty’s Theatre in the heart of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen mastermind: Check your answers below:
  1. 1136
  2. St Nicholas Kirk
  3. December 6, 1993
  4. The Tourists
  5. Waterloo Bridge
  6. 1975
  7. Michael Clark
  8. 1297
  9. Buff Hardie, Steve Robertson and George Donald
  10. December 29 1747
  11. The Queen Mother
  12. 1906
  13. 1852
  14. Professor John Mallard
  15. Henry John Burnett
