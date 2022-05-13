QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage and screen to the test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There’s been plenty to smile about on the entertainment front in the north and north-east over the past few days.

Did you hear that Strictly winner Brendan Cole has joined the cast of Peter Pan? He’ll delight HMT audiences as the flamboyant Captain Hook this festive season.

English rockers Kasabian also announced a surprise Aberdeen warm-up show – they’ll play the Beach Ballroom later this month.

And Friends! The Musical Parody was there for its Aberdeen fans earlier this week. Those in Inverness can look forward to seeing the show on May 22 at Eden Court.

Speaking of musicals, we’re counting down the days until The Book Of Mormon finally arrives in Aberdeen next week.

So, inspired by this rich selection of goodies, we’ve pulled together an entertainment quiz.

Have a go and see if you win a standing ovation for your stage, screen and music knowledge – or is it a curtain down on your performance?

