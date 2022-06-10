WATCH: Nuart Aberdeen artist Elisa Capdevila seeks to reconnect with herself

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Intimate and introspective – that’s how artist Elisa Capdevila would describe her Nuart Aberdeen mural.

“It’s a picture that my partner took that I decided to use for this mural,” said the talented creative.

“Usually, my artwork is a bit intimate and introspective – I also wanted to bring that here.

“And with the topic ‘reconnect’, I decided to depict a person who is spending time with herself at her home.”

Elisa, who’s currently creating a mural on Atholl House on Guild Street, previously explored the themes of motherhood, friendship and love.

From canvas to large-scale murals

Spanish artist Elisa, who studied painting and drawing in a traditional school in Barcelona, wants her artworks to be “figurative and realistic”.

She added: “I’m interested in ‘colour atmosphere’ – it’s something I put a lot of effort in.

“I’m careful with brush strokes and how I use them.”

It was also important to Elisa to make sure her work fits its Granite City surroundings.

“I wanted to play a bit with the architecture of the place. There are many windows of the same shape the artwork has.”

The P&J entertainment team wondered if she’s been enjoying painting in Aberdeen – her first time in Scotland.

“The crew and the people here are amazing. I’m feeling very welcome,” said Elisa.

“The mural is taking a lot of work so I’m just concentrating on having it done.”

In addition to creating murals all over the world – including in India, Iceland, Belgium and Mexico – Elisa also works on smaller-scale paintings in her studio in Barcelona.

