Home Entertainment

WATCH: Nuart Aberdeen artist Elisa Capdevila seeks to reconnect with herself

By Danica Ollerova
June 10, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 10, 2022, 3:06 pm

Intimate and introspective – that’s how artist Elisa Capdevila would describe her Nuart Aberdeen mural.

“It’s a picture that my partner took that I decided to use for this mural,” said the talented creative.

“Usually, my artwork is a bit intimate and introspective – I also wanted to bring that here.

“And with the topic ‘reconnect’, I decided to depict a person who is spending time with herself at her home.”

Elisa, who’s currently creating a mural on Atholl House on Guild Street, previously explored the themes of motherhood, friendship and love.

From canvas to large-scale murals

Spanish artist Elisa, who studied painting and drawing in a traditional school in Barcelona, wants her artworks to be “figurative and realistic”.

She added: “I’m interested in ‘colour atmosphere’ – it’s something I put a lot of effort in.

“I’m careful with brush strokes and how I use them.”

It was also important to Elisa to make sure her work fits its Granite City surroundings.

“I wanted to play a bit with the architecture of the place. There are many windows of the same shape the artwork has.”

Nuart artist Elisa Capdevila mixing colour in Aberdeen.
Nuart artist Elisa Capdevila. Photo by Paul Glendell

The P&J entertainment team wondered if she’s been enjoying painting in Aberdeen – her first time in Scotland.

“The crew and the people here are amazing. I’m feeling very welcome,” said Elisa.

“The mural is taking a lot of work so I’m just concentrating on having it done.”

In addition to creating murals all over the world – including in India, Iceland, Belgium and Mexico – Elisa also works on smaller-scale paintings in her studio in Barcelona.

