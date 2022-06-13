POLL: What’s your favourite new Nuart Aberdeen mural for 2022?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Granite City can boast 11 stunning new murals thanks to Nuart Aberdeen 2022.

Artists from across Europe and the UK worked their magic on walls in the city centre for up to 10 days, leading up to the festival weekend which brought colour and vibrancy over Saturday and Sunday.

While the festivities might be over, the artworks that resulted will be here for some time to come.

The new works, ranging from huge colourful murals to small, intimate works, will be part of the transformative legacy of Nuart, aimed at helping the city centre regenerate and recover – particularly in the wake of the pandemic.

Nuart is very much part of the cultural life of Aberdeen

Since it started in 2017, the street art festival has become very much a part of the cultural life of Aberdeen, with works to be discovered that can be striking, though-provoking, tender or even funny.

Each year brings a fresh batch of works – with more to come with the announcement that Nuart Aberdeen will be returning next year.

The new works are destined to become as familiar – and hopefully as popular – as the Nuart works we already know and love so well.

However, which of the new murals and pieces do you rate as the best? Is there one that just makes you stop in your tracks?

Your turn to decide on your favourite Nuart Aberdeen work for 2022

Which one would you go back to see time and time again, or tell your friends they need to check out.

We’ve assembled a gallery of all these new pieces, now it’s over to you to decide which is your favourite.

Cast your vote and we will let you know which is Aberdeen’s favourite mural of Nuart 2022.

You might also like…