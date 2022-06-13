POLL: What’s your favourite new Nuart Aberdeen mural for 2022?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
POLL: What’s your favourite new Nuart Aberdeen mural for 2022?

By Scott Begbie
June 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
There are new Nuart pieces across Aberdeen... but which is your favourite of 2022?

The Granite City can boast 11 stunning new murals thanks to Nuart Aberdeen 2022.

Artists from across Europe and the UK worked their magic on walls in the city centre for up to 10 days, leading up to the festival weekend which brought colour and vibrancy over Saturday and Sunday.

While the festivities might be over, the artworks that resulted will be here for some time to come.

 

The new works, ranging from huge colourful murals to small, intimate works, will be part of the transformative legacy of Nuart, aimed at helping the city centre regenerate and recover – particularly in the wake of the pandemic.

Nuart is very much part of the cultural life of Aberdeen

Since it started in 2017, the street art festival has become very much a part of the cultural life of Aberdeen, with works to be discovered that can be striking, though-provoking, tender or even funny.

Each year brings a fresh batch of works – with more to come with the announcement that Nuart Aberdeen will be returning next year.

The new works are destined to become as familiar – and hopefully as popular – as the Nuart works we already know and love so well.

However, which of the new murals and pieces do you rate as the best? Is there one that just makes you stop in your tracks?

Your turn to decide on your favourite Nuart Aberdeen work for 2022

Which one would you go back to see time and time again, or tell your friends they need to check out.

We’ve assembled a gallery of all these new pieces, now it’s over to you to decide which is your favourite.

Cast your vote and we will let you know which is Aberdeen’s favourite mural of Nuart 2022.

 

 

