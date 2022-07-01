QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage and music to the test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage and music to the test

By Scott Begbie
July 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 1, 2022, 12:00 pm
How will you get on with our entertainment quiz?

It’s been a busy week in entertainment in the north-east, with a classic musical arriving, music legends announcing Aberdeen dates and plans revealed to revamp an iconic Granite City venue.

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat is all go, go, go at His Majesty’s this week while the chilling A Clockwork Orange has settled in for a run at The Lemon Tree.

Meanwhile, Pet Shop Boys, fresh from a triumphant Glastonbury set, announced they were heading for P&J Live while Scottish singing Lulu is bringing her For The Record tour to The Tivoli.

It’s all go in Inverness, too, with Eden Court’s Under Canvas season kicking off today, while Duran Duran will play the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

And just to top things off, Aberdeen Performing Arts brought the curtain up on plans to expand and transform The Lemon Tree.

All of that is a great launching pad for this week’s entertainment quiz.

Are you ready to find out if you’re a superstar or a has-been when it comes to your knowledge of music, stage and screen.

Have a go and find out…

We publish a new entertainment quiz every Friday. Click here if you wish to take our past quizzes.

