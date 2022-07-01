Cricket: Stoneywood Dyce’s Jon Grant relishing challenge of big-hitting Forfarshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stoneywood Dyce bowler Jon Grant is relishing the challenge of facing Forfarshire’s big-hitters this weekend.

Forfarshire include Scotland internationals Craig Wallace and Michael Leask – formerly of Stoneywood Dyce – in their line-up and Grant expects them to take the fight to the bowling attack.

Both players featured at the T20 World Cup last year for Scotland, with Leask contributing some impressive cameos with the bat. In domestic cricket this year, Wallace is the third-highest run-scorer, which have come at nearly two a ball.

But in experienced swing-bowler Grant, Stoneywood Dyce have someone full of confidence, with 15 wickets to his name so far.

“They take it to the bowlers, rather than trying to play their way into an innings,” said Grant. “They look to get off to a flying start and if you get them out early, you’re in with a shout.

“It’s your bread and butter as a bowler – you want somebody to have a go and to test your mentality. Jamie (King, captain) is pretty good, with the fields he sets, at looking to attack batsman and get them out early.

“With the move to the pink ball this year, there was doubt about how long it would swing for as it’s moving towards a batting-orientated game. But there’s not been much change and I’ve been able to nick a few wickets early on.

“At 39, it’s not getting any easier for the body, but it’s good to see the challenge is still there. I’ve still got the hunger to get Stoneywood Dyce up the table.”

Stoneywood Dyce hope to have King back this weekend, after he picked up a hip injury last month. In his absence, the team have seen their early-season progress checked by three consecutive defeats.

“We’ve come up against Corstorphine and Heriots and we came close to beating Grange at home,” added Grant. “The games we could have won, we did, and if we can we try to get some wins under our belt away from home.

“Jamie has been missed up top with the new ball and what he is able to do with it off the seam. It’ll be good to have him back.”

Meanwhile, in the North-East Championship Huntly will look to demonstrate their credentials as title challengers when second-placed Meigle visit Castle Park.

Huntly have won their last three fixtures and sit third in the table. Another victory for Jack Mitchell’s charges would put them firmly in the title hunt along with Meigle and leaders Aberdeenshire.

Shire return to league action after last weekend’s Scottish Cup loss to Watsonians with Perth Doo’cot visiting Mannofield.

Sixth-placed Gordonians are also at home when Dundee HSFP – who are without a win thus far this summer – visit Countesswells.

Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds will look to build on their first win of the campaign against Dundee last weekend as Forfarshire 2nds come to People’s Park.