West End hit Dreamgirls is ready to call Aberdeen home for two weeks

Based on the success of R&B acts such as The Supremes and The Shirelles, West End hit Dreamgirls will bring The Dreams to Aberdeen.

Musical-lovers are invited to join a talented female trio (The Dreams) as they embark on a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business.

The musical, which opened on Broadway in the 80s, was adapted into a film in 2006 and starred Beyonce, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx and Eddie Murphy.

The 2021-23 UK tour sees Nicole Raquel Dennis play Effie White, Natalie Kassanga perform as Deena Jones, and Paige Peddie becomes Lorrell Robinson.

Award-winning Dreamgirls en route to Aberdeen

The P&J caught up with Paige to find out why audiences cannot get enough of the award-winning musical.

“Dreamgirls is a story about three best friends who have huge dreams and their journey to stardom,” said the talented actor.

“It’s about remembering your family along the way of pursuing your dreams.

“And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going is one of the big songs that a lot of people know from the show. There’s also a song called One Night Only which is a slow song that goes into a disco song. There’s a lot of Motown music from the 60s and 70s.

“The music is so timeless. Everyone in the show is so incredible and I think the talent radiates from the stage.”

And it’s not just their vocals that make the show twinkle.

“The costumes are amazing – they just sparkle and shine,” said Paige.

“You see The Dreams going from not having much clothing-wise to glamour and glamour and more glamour. It’s really fun.”

‘Lorrell is huge version of myself’

Paige said she’s quite similar to the singer she portrays.

“I just have to play a bigger version of myself. I like to have fun, be smiley and full of energy so it’s nice I get to play a huge version of that on stage every day. She’s such a funny character – I love playing her.

“Lorrell is fun-loving and kind – the funny one of the group out of the three of them. She’s the comic relief.

“She falls in love with Jimmy who’s a big star at the time but he’s an older man and he’s married.”

While the show features a lot of emotional and high-energy moments, the end of act one is Paige’s favourite scene to perform.

She said: “There’s a moment in the show – just before And I’m telling You – where we’re all arguing because of a change in the story. One of the other characters will become the leader of the group.

“I like the moment because we’re all on stage together and we can bounce off each other and have that big moment before Effie comes out and sings And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going.”

But Paige is very much looking forward to going to the north-east for the first time.

“I enjoy being able to see different places when on tour,” said the actor.

“We’re going to Edinburgh and Aberdeen – places I’ve never been to before so I’m enjoying experiencing different environments and seeing different audiences – they all react differently.”

Paige will be playing Lorrell until February next year and she’s excited to see what’s next. The gifted actor and singer would like to appear in Hamilton and Wicked.

Dreamgirls is at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre from Tuesday August 30 to Saturday September 10. Tickets can be purchased here.

