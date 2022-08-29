West End hit Dreamgirls is ready to call Aberdeen home for two weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

West End hit Dreamgirls is ready to call Aberdeen home for two weeks

By Danica Ollerova
August 29, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 29, 2022, 6:47 pm
dreamgirls aberdeen
Dreamgirls are coming to Aberdeen. All photos by Matt Crockett.

Based on the success of R&B acts such as The Supremes and The Shirelles, West End hit Dreamgirls will bring The Dreams to Aberdeen.

Musical-lovers are invited to join a talented female trio (The Dreams) as they embark on a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business.

The musical, which opened on Broadway in the 80s, was adapted into a film in 2006 and starred Beyonce, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx and Eddie Murphy.

The 2021-23 UK tour sees Nicole Raquel Dennis play Effie White, Natalie Kassanga perform as Deena Jones, and Paige Peddie becomes Lorrell Robinson.

Award-winning Dreamgirls en route to Aberdeen

The P&J caught up with Paige to find out why audiences cannot get enough of the award-winning musical.

“Dreamgirls is a story about three best friends who have huge dreams and their journey to stardom,” said the talented actor.

Don’t miss the West End hit in Aberdeen.

“It’s about remembering your family along the way of pursuing your dreams.

“And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going is one of the big songs that a lot of people know from the show. There’s also a song called One Night Only which is a slow song that goes into a disco song. There’s a lot of Motown music from the 60s and 70s.

“The music is so timeless. Everyone in the show is so incredible and I think the talent radiates from the stage.”

And it’s not just their vocals that make the show twinkle.

“The costumes are amazing – they just sparkle and shine,” said Paige.

“You see The Dreams going from not having much clothing-wise to glamour and glamour and more glamour. It’s really fun.”

‘Lorrell is huge version of myself’

Paige said she’s quite similar to the singer she portrays.

“I just have to play a bigger version of myself. I like to have fun, be smiley and full of energy so it’s nice I get to play a huge version of that on stage every day. She’s such a funny character – I love playing her.

The show features many popular songs including Listen and One Night Only.

“Lorrell is fun-loving and kind – the funny one of the group out of the three of them. She’s the comic relief.

“She falls in love with Jimmy who’s a big star at the time but he’s an older man and he’s married.”

While the show features a lot of emotional and high-energy moments, the end of act one is Paige’s favourite scene to perform.

She said: “There’s a moment in the show – just before And I’m telling You – where we’re all arguing because of a change in the story. One of the other characters will become the leader of the group.

“I like the moment because we’re all on stage together and we can bounce off each other and have that big moment before Effie comes out and sings And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going.”

dreamgirls aberdeen
Dreamgirls is at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre from Tuesday August 30.

But Paige is very much looking forward to going to the north-east for the first time.

“I enjoy being able to see different places when on tour,” said the actor.

“We’re going to Edinburgh and Aberdeen – places I’ve never been to before so I’m enjoying experiencing different environments and seeing different audiences – they all react differently.”

Paige will be playing Lorrell until February next year and she’s excited to see what’s next. The gifted actor and singer would like to appear in Hamilton and Wicked.

Dreamgirls is at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre from Tuesday August 30 to Saturday September 10. Tickets can be purchased here.

