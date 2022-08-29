ANALYSIS: How Aberdeen house prices have changed since 2008 financial crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

ANALYSIS: How Aberdeen house prices have changed since 2008 financial crash

By Erikka Askeland
August 29, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 29, 2022, 6:47 pm
House prices in Aberdeen have only risen by 4.2% since March 2020, according to analysis. Photo by HEATHER FOWLIE
House prices in Aberdeen have only risen by 4.2% since March 2020, according to analysis. Photo by HEATHER FOWLIE

House prices in Aberdeen have risen in the last two years albeit they still have not reached levels achieved before a housing market crash in 2008, new analysis has shown.

Analysis of house price data has revealed that prices in Aberdeen have only risen by 4.2% since March 2020, as a market expert warns averag price growth across Scotland is set pause but not collapse despite threat of recession and a cost of living crisis.

Aberdeen underperforms

Aberdeen’s market performance is weaker compared to other cities in  Scotland in the same period, where the average house price has risen 27.6% since the onset of the pandemic.

The report from lettings and estate agency DJ Alexander noted average growth in property values was much more muted in the granite city than before 2008, when Aberdeen house prices had rocketed 61.1% in a two year period.

This far outstripped growth across Scotland’s other main cities, which varied widely from 17.2% in Glasgow, while Edinburgh rose 23.6% and in Dundee 31.8% in the run up to 2008 when markets across Scotland were ravaged by the onset of the global banking crisis.

Will the housing market crash again?

In the last 28 months since markets were affected by the covid pandemic, there has been another boom in recovery.

But DJ Alexander expects there won’t be another crash like in 2008, although markets are likely to “stabilise and drop” as a result of the intensifying cost of living crisis and rise in interest rates.

While Aberdeen prices rose by just 4.2% since March 2020, Glasgow recorded the largest increase in average prices rising by 28.9%. Edinburgh has risen by 19% while Dundee has increased by 24.7% over the same period.

Meanwhile, in the 28-month period from February 2006 to the market peak in May 2008 the increase in average prices was much higher at 35.7%.

David Alexander, the chief executive officer of the estate agency, believes this means the market is less likely to face another crash like 2008 because “circumstances are more positive than 14 years ago”.

Instead he expects prices to stabilise then only “drop slightly” if the market slows or goes into reverse as a result of the oncoming economic crunch.

David Alexander, chief executive officer of DJ Alexander Scotland said said the lower rate of growth means there’s less for prices to fall.

He said: “There is little doubt that house prices are about to stabilise and perhaps drop slightly in response to higher interest rates, soaring utility bills, and the wider cost of living crisis.

“However, there are a number of major differences between the housing market now and in 2008 when prices fell substantially.

“Our analysis of the figures indicates that house prices have not risen as substantially as they did in the run-up to 2008 so they are unlikely to experience as large a fall if the market slowed or went into reverse.”

Economic positives

The housing property specialist pointed to factors including low unemployement which could cushion the market, while there still remains a shortage of domestic property in Scotland.

“Unemployment is at an historic low level so even with mortgage increases and higher living costs there is more room for people to survive a downturn in prices as long as they have a job,” he said.

Unemployment is at an historic low level so even with mortgage increases and higher living costs there is more room for people to survive a downturn in prices as long as they have a job.”

 

“Demand remains high, despite the financial pressures, due to a shortage of properties on the market.

“This has maintained and may continue to support the high prices being paid.

“But this will not go on forever, but it could be a factor in producing a much slower rate of price decline than might otherwise be expected.”

Look on the bright side

He added: “Although the market has experienced really quite large increases in prices since the start of the pandemic the circumstances are more positive than 14 years ago.

“It is important to remember that many of the external factors increasing costs may be resolved sooner than expected.

“The war in Ukraine, while it could last years, may end more abruptly than expected.

“The resultant easing of gas and oil supplies, the freeing of food production, and the return to more normal markets would change the overall picture substantially and it could occur in a relatively short period of time.

“Equally the employment market remains robust and is resulting higher wages so people will feel more positive about any mortgage increases in the future.

“Therefore, while I expect prices in the property market to ease and perhaps slide in the short to medium term, I don’t think this will be a serious correction.”

Calculate the impact of the energy price cap rise on your household here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

House prices in Aberdeen have only risen by 4.2% since March 2020, according to analysis. Photo by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen businesswoman helping little companies reach the big net-zero
0
House prices in Aberdeen have only risen by 4.2% since March 2020, according to analysis. Photo by HEATHER FOWLIE
Moray whisky experience business has big growth ambitions
1
House prices in Aberdeen have only risen by 4.2% since March 2020, according to analysis. Photo by HEATHER FOWLIE
Greek holiday gave Aberdeen bistro owner Bev Lee an appetite for great food
1
House prices in Aberdeen have only risen by 4.2% since March 2020, according to analysis. Photo by HEATHER FOWLIE
Law firm's Aberdeen office positively buzzing
1
House prices in Aberdeen have only risen by 4.2% since March 2020, according to analysis. Photo by HEATHER FOWLIE
Is that post-lockdown holiday to the north of Scotland really sustainable? (The answer is…
0
House prices in Aberdeen have only risen by 4.2% since March 2020, according to analysis. Photo by HEATHER FOWLIE
104 tenants ask for their gas to be permanently shut off because of soaring…
0
House prices in Aberdeen have only risen by 4.2% since March 2020, according to analysis. Photo by HEATHER FOWLIE
Expert warns UK faces rationing risk as bills to surge beyond £3,500
0
House prices in Aberdeen have only risen by 4.2% since March 2020, according to analysis. Photo by HEATHER FOWLIE
Whisky distillery Ardbeg launches graphic novel inspired by three of its most popular tipples
0
House prices in Aberdeen have only risen by 4.2% since March 2020, according to analysis. Photo by HEATHER FOWLIE
See inside Caol Ila's multi-million pound distillery on Islay as it reopens to the…
0
House prices in Aberdeen have only risen by 4.2% since March 2020, according to analysis. Photo by HEATHER FOWLIE
Sodexo moves into new offshore supply base in Aberdeen
1

More from Press and Journal

House prices in Aberdeen have only risen by 4.2% since March 2020, according to analysis. Photo by HEATHER FOWLIE
Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost
0
recycling centre booking system
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole…
0
House prices in Aberdeen have only risen by 4.2% since March 2020, according to analysis. Photo by HEATHER FOWLIE
Stagecoach says proposed timetable changes in Aberdeenshire will reduce journey times
0
House prices in Aberdeen have only risen by 4.2% since March 2020, according to analysis. Photo by HEATHER FOWLIE
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Formartine United v Brora Rangers and Strathspey…
0
House prices in Aberdeen have only risen by 4.2% since March 2020, according to analysis. Photo by HEATHER FOWLIE
Council strikes set to continue as unions reject ‘unacceptable’ Cosla pay offer
0
forres assault
Man, 25, charged with attempted murder after 84-year-old woman 'seriously injured' in Forres