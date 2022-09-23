[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eden Court’s award-winning Runrig musical The Stamping Ground is heading for Aberdeen.

The show – created by the Inverness theatre in partnership with Raw Material – will be at His Majesty’s from June 7 to 10 next year.

It will be arriving as part of a Scottish tour – including Edinburgh and Glasgow – following the show’s phenomenal success when it premiered at Eden Court in July.

The Stamping Ground was hailed by critics and audiences alike and went on to pick up the award for Best Music And Sound at the Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland (CATS).

Eden Court’s The Stamping Ground is a love letter to Runrig

Filled with rousing new arrangements of Runrig’s best-loved songs, The Stamping Ground is an uplifting musical about love, life and the land.

When together-forever couple Euan and Annie return home, they’re seeking a fresh start for their teenage daughter. But there’s a heatwave in the Highlands and they soon find themselves lost in this once familiar place, now filled with more tourists than residents.

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects, Ben Torrie said: “We are so excited to be welcoming The Stamping Ground to Aberdeen, where it is sure to make its mark at His Majesty’s Theatre next June.

“It is a fantastic piece of theatre in which the amazing catalogue of music by Runrig has been skilfully integrated by north-east writer Morna Young. Not to be missed!”

The Press and Journal review hailed The Stamping Ground as a love letter to Runrig and Scotland.

It said: “By turns witty, moving, uplifting and poignant The Stamping Ground will delight Runrig fans by framing much-loved works in a new setting, win new fans who might not be so familiar with the songs and please fans of a good piece of rousing musical theatre.”

How to get tickets to see The Stamping Ground at His Majesty’s

The P&J was also on the ground floor of The Stamping Ground, invited along to watch rehearsals as the show took shape in Eden Court.

Tickets for The Stamping Ground at HMT go on sale Friday September 29, available from www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

