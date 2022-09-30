[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An affa funcy cruise will set sail from Aberdeen’s new South Harbour in April when the Aberdeen Student Show returns to His Majesty’s with its new Doric comedy Ayetanic.

A north-east parody of the much-loved Oscar-winning film Titanic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet will mark 102 years of the Aberdeen Student Show.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to finally reveal the title of next year’s show after keeping it a secret since this summer,” said fourth-year education student and the show’s administrator Katy Johnson.

Returning to HMT in April, Ayetanic will follow the success of the 2022 student production Dirty Danestone which received rave reviews.

Katy, who will also be starring in her third student show, is hoping that Ayetanic will be even more successful than the Dirty Dancing parody, which raised more than £103,000 for 48 local charities.

All aboard Ayetanic

Ayetanic will follow local equine Rose Hill who can’t wait to see the coastal sights between Balanagask and Banff, but things might head off course when struggling artist Jock unexpectedly boards the ship.

Under pressure to make a huge splash will be the show’s director Kyle Yeats who was involved in the student show during his time at RGU, most recently as an assistant director.

This will be the first time in its over one-hundred-year history that the Student Show will be set away from the Granite City, but Kyle explains that Aberdeen will still play a huge part in the show.

“The way it’s been written is that all the usual characters you’d expect to see in a Student Show, are off on board the HMS Ayetanic – which has been designed to be Aberdeen on the high sea. So, expect plenty of local references, and the usual dose of Doric.”

Aberdeen Student Show to return with Doric references

And to make sure the show is packed with local references and plenty of Doric, Kyle worked with drama and primary school teacher Michelle Bruce and local writer Shane Strachan.

Shane was awarded the prestigious position of the Scots Scriever residency, hosted by the National Library of Scotland, earlier this month. This year, the post was designed to promote Doric.

Tickets for Ayetanic – which will run at His Majesty’s Theatre from April 19 to 22 – will go on sale later this year.

