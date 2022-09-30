Aberdeen Student Show to sail to His Majesty’s with new Doric parody in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Student Show to sail to His Majesty’s with new Doric parody in 2023

By Danica Ollerova
September 30, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: September 30, 2022, 3:14 pm
aberdeen student show dirty danestone
The cast of Aberdeen Student Show Dirty Danestone. Photo by Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

An affa funcy cruise will set sail from Aberdeen’s new South Harbour in April when the Aberdeen Student Show returns to His Majesty’s with its new Doric comedy Ayetanic.

A north-east parody of the much-loved Oscar-winning film Titanic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet will mark 102 years of the Aberdeen Student Show.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to finally reveal the title of next year’s show after keeping it a secret since this summer,” said fourth-year education student and the show’s administrator Katy Johnson.

Returning to HMT in April, Ayetanic will follow the success of the 2022 student production Dirty Danestone which received rave reviews.

Don’t miss Aberdeen Student Show Ayetanic at HMT in April. Photo supplied by Big Partnership.

Katy, who will also be starring in her third student show, is hoping that Ayetanic will be even more successful than the Dirty Dancing parody, which raised more than £103,000 for 48 local charities.

All aboard Ayetanic

Ayetanic will follow local equine Rose Hill who can’t wait to see the coastal sights between Balanagask and Banff, but things might head off course when struggling artist Jock unexpectedly boards the ship.

Under pressure to make a huge splash will be the show’s director Kyle Yeats who was involved in the student show during his time at RGU, most recently as an assistant director.

Aberdeen Student Show director Kyle Yeats. Photo supplied by Big Partnership.

This will be the first time in its over one-hundred-year history that the Student Show will be set away from the Granite City, but Kyle explains that Aberdeen will still play a huge part in the show.

“The way it’s been written is that all the usual characters you’d expect to see in a Student Show, are off on board the HMS Ayetanic – which has been designed to be Aberdeen on the high sea. So, expect plenty of local references, and the usual dose of Doric.”

Aberdeen Student Show to return with Doric references

And to make sure the show is packed with local references and plenty of Doric, Kyle worked with drama and primary school teacher Michelle Bruce and local writer Shane Strachan.

Shane was awarded the prestigious position of the Scots Scriever residency, hosted by the National Library of Scotland, earlier this month. This year, the post was designed to promote Doric.

Tickets for Ayetanic – which will run at His Majesty’s Theatre from April 19 to 22 – will go on sale later this year.

Editor's Picks