Check out the new shows heading for His Majesty’s Theatre

A raft of new shows are heading for His Majesty’s Theatre – including a thrilling Agatha Christie mystery, a magical Disney singalong and a treat for young theatre-goers.

Leading the way is a new stage version of The Mirror Crack’d, starring Susie Blake as Christie’s iconic sleuth, Miss Marple, alongside Sophie Ward, from February 28 to March 4 next year.

Families are bound to be enchanted by Sing-a-long-a Encanto, when the Disney film will be shown with the lyrics on screen so everyone can join in on Wednesday, April 12.

And fans of Hey Dugee, the hugely popular CBeebies series, can see their favourite show live on stage on July 6 and 7.

The Magnets turn their a capella talents on classic 80s hits

Music fans will love The Magnets’ show 80s Rewind, when the a capella supergroup – who have performed alongside the likes of Blondie, Bryan Adams and Tom Jones – will turn their astonishing talent on some classic hits from the decade on April 15.

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects, Ben Torrie said: “The irresistible suspense of an Agatha Christie mystery is always a firm favourite with us at Aberdeen Performing Arts, and The Mirror Crack’d promises to be a thrilling evening of entertainment.

“Meanwhile The Magnets will be full of fun and great tunes when they come to His Majesty’s Theatre in April.”

New season for Aberdeen Performing Arts includes Mogwai and Suede

The newly-announced shows join recent additions to the APA season, including The Stamping Ground – Eden Court’s award-winning Runrig musical – along with Music Hall dates for Tide Lines, Mogwai, Suede, KT Tunstall, and Romesh Ranganathan in 2023.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday September 29, available from aberdeenperformingarts.com

