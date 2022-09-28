Blade Runner meets ballet in acclaimed ‘adrenaline-rush’ Coppelia heading for Aberdeen and Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Blade Runner meets ballet in acclaimed ‘adrenaline-rush’ Coppelia heading for Aberdeen and Inverness

By Scott Begbie
September 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Coppelia, Scottish Ballet's most ambitious work yet, is heading to Aberdeen and Inverness.
Coppelia, Scottish Ballet's most ambitious work yet, is heading to Aberdeen and Inverness.

What do you get if you mix themes from modern sci-fi films like Blade Runner with a classic 19th-Century ballet?  An adrenaline rush from a once-in-a-lifetime experience you will never forget.

That’s what Scottish Ballet is offering in its acclaimed new work, Coppelia – a pioneering and heady mix of dance, theatre and film – according to Christopher Hampson, artistic director and CEO of the national dance company.

“I feel like audiences are coming out of it feeling like they’ve seen something incredibly important and really different… it’s a real once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he said.

Scottish Ballet’s Coppelia explores what it means to be human in an age of artificial intelligence and will be at His Majesty’s and Eden Court.

And he said the entire company can’t wait to share Coppelia – which premiered at the Edinburgh International Festival – with audiences in Aberdeen and Inverness, with a run at His Majesty’s Theatre this week then Eden Court next week.

Coppelia is winning standing ovations with its buzz and energy

Christopher said: “We’ve just finished a fantastic run in Glasgow, completely sold out and standing ovations every night. It’s got a real buzz and real energy to it. We just can’t wait to share it.”

Coppelia is billed as a jaw-dropping and contemporary reworking of the original story about a lifelike, life-size dancing doll, but set in Silicon Valley around the inventor Dr Coppelius’s new AI creation.

Christopher said it is Scottish Ballet’s most ambitious production yet in “every single way”.

“The staging of it is a way we’ve never worked before, so it’s incorporating live cameras, pre-recorded film, real-time footage,” he said.

Coppelia is an astonishing mix of dance, film and theatre, taking to the stage of His Majesty’s Theatre and Eden Court as part of Scottish Ballet’s tour.

“The dancers have been challenged in that they have to give a stage performance, then in a heartbeat, they will face another direction and be playing to the lens, which takes a completely different style of performance.”

Scottish Ballet’s creative talents have been stretched by Coppelia

And in the pit, Scottish Ballet’s orchestra is performing a brand new score, but alongside a sampled recording of themselves which has to match up with all the dance, film and tech that’s happening on stage.

While all of that has stretched the company’s creative talents, the end result is simply exhilarating, said Christopher.

“It is great fun, it is high energy and audiences see their national dance company on top form,” he said. “And the story just rips along so fast. It’s an hour and a quarter with no interval, you are just in and out and it doesn’t stop for breath,” he said, adding the piece also has comedic touches.

“It’s quite an adrenaline rush for the audience and the performers and musicians on stage.”

Coppelia asks ‘can you fall in love with a replica human’

As a narrative ballet, the heart of the story poses the question of what it means to be human in a world of artificial intelligence. It’s a theme that runs through many classic science fiction films such as  Blade Runner, Her and Ex Machina.

Dr Coppelia has developed a lifelike avatar he wants to 3D print and bring to life. An investigative journalist investigates whether this is the right thing to do.

A scene from Scottish Ballet’s compelling Coppelia, which is coming to His Majesty’s Theatre and Eden Court.

Christopher said: “It calls into that age-old thing of can you fall in love with a replica human? Is it real love and is the avatar able to love you back?

“It has a really great message to it, which I hope everyone will agree with, that humanity wins out every time.”

And it is a story which is highly relevant today, in our world where social media can call into question what is real and what is not, said Christopher.

Cutting-edge dance brings Coppelia to life for Aberdeen and Inverness

“If you are watching something that looks real and perfect, is that really the case or should we be investigating more? (Coppelia) very much calls into question our post-truth society but in a fun and irreverent way. It’s a really fantastic piece.”

Coppelia has been wowing audiences since it was premiered by Scottish Ballet at the Edinburgh International Festival in August – and has just had a sold-out run in Glasgow.

Scottish Ballet’s Coppelia is choreographed and directed by the cutting-edge dance duo, Morgann Runacre-Temple and Jessica Wright, known as Jess and Morgs.

They have brought their trademark sharp and witty solos, exquisite pas de deux and thrilling full ensemble pieces to the work.

Christopher said: “I am so proud of them and we have championed their work for a number of years and to give them this opportunity was just great.

“They pushed us in every area you could imagine. And I like to think they were able to push themselves because we are a company that likes to say yes to the challenge.”

Coppelia is like something you have never seen before, says Scottish Ballet boss Christopher Hampson.

Coppelia is the fourth of Scottish Ballet’s Five In Five campaign to stage five new full-length ballets in five years, as a legacy of work to celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary year which was in 2019.

How to get tickets for Coppelia in Aberdeen and Inverness

Previous works, The Crucible, The Snow Queen and The Scandal At Mayerling were loved by critics and audiences alike and Coppelia is receiving the same rapturous reception, to Christopher’s delight.

Which raises the question of what the fifth and final commissioned work will be? For now, Christopher isn’t saying, beyond it will likely be announced early next year.

Coppelia mixes live performance and live film on stage and is heading for His Majesty’s Theatre and Eden Court.

“But each one of the four of five so far has brought about change in our repertoire and to our company, which is really exciting. The last one is no exception.”

Coppelia will be at His Majesty’s Theatre from Thursday September 29 to Saturday October 2. For tickets and information go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

It will be at Eden Court from Thursday October 6 to Saturday October 8. For tickets and information go to eden-court.co.uk

