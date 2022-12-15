WIN: Your chance to grab a family ticket to see Inverurie Panto’s Dick Whittington

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Whittington is the “purr-fect” panto night out – so we’re offering your family a chance to win tickets to see this festive treat in Inverurie.

We have teamed up with Inverurie Panto to offer four tickets for the show in Inverurie Town Hall on Sunday December 18 at 7pm.

It’s a cracker of a panto as Dick Whittington battles the evil King Rat to save the day. Helping him is his trusty friend and companion Garioch The Cat – a wonderful piece of puppetry magic inspired by the Broadway hit Avenue Q and the Muppets.

This is a festive treat to remember, simply crammed with great song and dance numbers, slapstick fun, rapid-fire gags and more “oh no you won’ts” and boos and hisses than you’d think possible to fit into two hours.

How to enter to win a family ticket for Dick Whittington

Dick Whittington is a funny and warm celebration that you won’t want to miss before it ends on Christmas Eve.

Now you can discover the magic of Dick Whittington for yourself with this superb Christmas giveaway by entering your details below to be in our prize draw. Entries must be in by noon on Friday December 16.

Terms & Conditions

Entrants must register by noon on Friday December 16.

Entrants must be 18yrs or over.

The prizes are as stated. No alternative can or will be offered.

Tickets may take the form of e-tickets. Once sent they are the winner’s responsibility.

Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families may not enter.

The editor’s decision is final.

Your personal information will not be retained beyond the competition period as per our Privacy Policy.

Full competition terms and conditions including Privacy Information at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/competition-terms

