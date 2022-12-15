WIN: Your chance to grab a family ticket to see Inverurie Panto’s Dick Whittington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

WIN: Your chance to grab a family ticket to see Inverurie Panto’s Dick Whittington

By Scott Begbie
December 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Magic at work with Cara Sutherland playing Dick Whittington and Emmah Chibesakunda performing Garioch the cat in Inverurie Panto's festive treat. All images Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Magic at work with Cara Sutherland playing Dick Whittington and Emmah Chibesakunda performing Garioch the cat in Inverurie Panto's festive treat. All images Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Dick Whittington is the “purr-fect” panto night out – so we’re offering your family a chance to win tickets to see this festive treat in Inverurie.

We have teamed up with Inverurie Panto to offer four tickets for the show in Inverurie Town Hall on Sunday December 18 at 7pm.

It’s a cracker of a panto as Dick Whittington battles the evil King Rat to save the day. Helping him is his trusty friend and companion Garioch The Cat – a wonderful piece of puppetry magic inspired by the Broadway hit Avenue Q and the Muppets.

This is a festive treat to remember, simply crammed with great song and dance numbers, slapstick fun, rapid-fire gags and more “oh no you won’ts” and boos and hisses than you’d think possible to fit into two hours.

Fun and games with Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall.

How to enter to win a family ticket for Dick Whittington

Dick Whittington is a funny and warm celebration that you won’t want to miss before it ends on Christmas Eve.

Now you can discover the magic of Dick Whittington for yourself with this superb Christmas giveaway by entering your details below to be in our prize draw. Entries must be in by noon on Friday December 16.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

REVIEW: Dick Whittington is ‘purr-fect’ panto night out at Inverurie Town Hall

Terms & Conditions

  • Entrants must register by noon on Friday December 16.
  • Entrants must be 18yrs or over.
  • The prizes are as stated. No alternative can or will be offered.
  • Tickets may take the form of e-tickets. Once sent they are the winner’s responsibility.
  • Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families may not enter.
  • The editor’s decision is final.
  • Your personal information will not be retained beyond the competition period as per our Privacy Policy.

Full competition terms and conditions including Privacy Information at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/competition-terms

