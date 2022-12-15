Martin Kennedy set to stay as NFUS president

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy looks set to lead the farming industry for another two years after the union received no other nominations for the position.

Mr Kennedy, who farms near Aberfeldy and has served as president for the past two years, will be officially re-elected for another two years if approved by the union’s council at the organisation’s annual meeting in Glasgow in February.

He said: “It has been a privilege to serve NFUS as president, a role I have enjoyed immensely over the past two very difficult years where we have had to deal with a myriad of challenges from global to local spectrums. I hope to be re-elected president by council in the new year. That would be a huge honour at a time when the changes, challenges and opportunities facing Scottish farmers and crofters have never been so immense.”

There will, however, be an election for the two vice-presidential posts after Ross-shire farmer and vet Alasdair Macnab from Kildun Farm, Dingwall, threw his hat in the ring to challenge the current vice-presidents Andrew Connon, from North Quilquox, Ythanbank, Ellon, and Robin Traquair of Wellington Farm, Millerhill, Dalkeith, Midlothian.

‘Excellent candidates’ for NFUS vice-presidential posts

A series of regional hustings will take place in January before the vote to give union members the opportunity to question each candidate about what their plans are for leading the agricultural industry.

Mr Kennedy said: “Strong teamwork has always been central to the union’s lobbying efforts.

“There are three excellent candidates for the vice-presidential posts, and I encourage each and every member to take part in the forthcoming hustings events, feeding back to their council members on who they believe is best suited to fill these influential posts when it comes to the vote on February 10.

“These will be incredibly busy and significant times for the union as we strive to secure a sustainable, profitable future for Scottish agriculture. If elected, I will remain fully committed to driving forward the work NFUS is doing on behalf of more than 9,000 members across Scotland.”