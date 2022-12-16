WIN: Your chance to grab a family ticket to see Goldilocks at The Tivoli

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goldilocks And The Three Bears is just right as a perfect panto – so we’re offering your family a chance to win tickets to see this festive treat at The Tivoli.

We’ve teamed up with Attic Theatre to offer four tickets for this Christmas show on Tuesday December 20 at 7pm.

Goldilocks is a fantastic and fresh panto from this talented local community theatre group.

It isn’t your traditional pantomime, but still keeps in all the revered rites of booing the baddie, cheering the goodies, shouting out, joining in and generally having a fairly brilliant caper on stage and off.

How to enter to win a family ticket for Goldilocks at The Tivoli

Goldilocks And The Three Bears is one of the freshest and most original offerings you’ll find among the rich smorgasbord on offer as panto season gets properly under way this weekend.

Now you can discover the magic of Goldilocks for yourself with this superb Christmas giveaway by entering your details below to be in our prize draw. Entries must be made by 9am on Monday December 19.

Terms & Conditions

Entrants must register by 9am on Monday December 19.

Entrants must be 18 or over.

The prizes are as stated. No alternative can or will be offered.

Tickets may take the form of e-tickets. Once sent they are the winner’s responsibility.

Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families may not enter.

The editor’s decision is final.

Your personal information will not be retained beyond the competition period as per our Privacy Policy.

Full competition terms and conditions including Privacy Information at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/competition-terms

