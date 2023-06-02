Everything you need to know about Nuart Aberdeen 2023

Nuart Aberdeen will return to the streets of the Granite City later this week – with thousands impatiently awaiting to see this year’s works of art.

And as we are count down the days until the popular street art festival officially kicks off, let’s have a look at what to expect from its 2023 edition.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is Nuart?

Nuart Aberdeen is the only street festival in Scotland, where acclaimed artists from all over the world come to transform the city walls and buildings into works of art.

Hailed as one the best of its kind in the UK, the four-day festival includes a number of events, workshops, conferences and tours across the city to showcase the new murals.

When will the festival take place?

This year’s Nuart festival will officially launch on Thursday, June 8, and will run until Sunday, June 11.

The artists, however, usually arrive a few days earlier to make a start on their murals – so don’t be surprised if you see someone up a wall, going wild with the paint brushes.

Who is taking part in Nuart 2023?

Organisers have once again prepared a line-up of globally-acclaimed artists who can’t wait to turn the city walls into colourful murals under the theme of “rewilding”.

A total of 13 artists will be in charge of this year’s painting spree – including UK duo SNIK who worked on the now-demolished Aberdeen Market building in 2021.

Sex Pistols album cover artist Jamie Reid will also spread his punk rock message on Crooked Lane – although he will not be able to attend the festival in person.

Brazilian street artist Thiago Mazza and Swoon from the USA, as well as Stanley Donwood who is behind all of Radiohead’s album covers since 1994, will also join.

You can find the full list of artists and what they are up to here.

Where can I see the new murals?

The main batch of locations has already been confirmed, however, this could change slightly according to the artists’ preferences when they arrive.

The list so far includes Thistle Lane, Crooked Lane, Rose Street, the Primark building on Rennie’s Wynd and possibly Atholl House.

Check out where you can find all of the artworks for Nuart 2023 below.

How can I take part in the festival?

There are many ways to get involved in the festival, but probably the most notable one is the Chalk Don’t Chalk event, which will take place on June 10 and 11.

This is when kids of all ages – whether three or 93 years old – can grab a piece of chalk and add their own flare to the Nuart public gallery at Marischal College Quad.

The event will be open to the public from 11am until 3pm both days.

There will be free public tours with a guide for all who wish to explore the new murals and hear a bit more about the artists and their designs.

People can also create their own map on the Aberdeen Inspired website for a personalised trip across both old and new Nuart murals.

What about other events?

If you’re not up for drawing and scrawling with chalk – don’t fret, there is still plenty of events to get involved in and soak in the creative atmosphere in Aberdeen.

A full programme of workshops, debates and art events will start on Thursday, June 8, with a promise there is something for everyone.

This includes talks with artists Aida Wilde and Jamie Reid, presentations by art academics and a “classic deep house” dance party to close the festival on June 10.

Have a browse and take your pick on the Nuart website.

Who is behind the Nuart festival?

The festival is curated and produced by Stavanger-based arts organisation Nuart in collaboration with Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen City Council.

Since its launch Nuart Aberdeen has brought tens of thousands of people into the city all year round to enjoy the works of art for free.

It has been truly transformational for Aberdeen and the city centre is a perfect stage for this now annual festival which has genuinely revolutionised the city centre.

Read more about Nuart 2023: