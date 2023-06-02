Pop-up shops and flats: What Elgin’s high street could learn from Dumfries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pop-up shops and flats: What Elgin’s high street could learn from Dumfries

Midsteeple Quarter director Scott Mackay believes Elgin could set up an organisation which will act as a landlord, developer and owner of buildings they buy.

By Sean McAngus
Midsteeple Quarter director Scott Mackay thinks the enterprise model in Dumfries could be replicated in Elgin.
Elgin could learn from Dumfries to bring new life to the town centre, according to a director behind a pioneering scheme.

Community benefit society Midsteeple Quarter was set up by locals in 2017.

The organisation oversees the ownership, maintenance, redevelopment and renting out of the buildings they have bought.

They received funding from the likes of The Holywood Trust, Scottish Government and Creative Scotland to get the ball rolling.

The enterprise has also received generous donations from the local community.

Their long term goal is to generate income from over 60 new homes and 50 new commercial spaces in a new neighbourhood, sheltered within a town block.

Scott Mackay showing members of the Scottish Parliament’s Economy and Fair Work Committee around Midsteeple Quarter.

What is Midsteeple Quarter doing to breathe new life into Dumfries?

Construction taking place on the first phase of construction at Midsteeple Quarter in Dumfries.

Midsteeple Quarter has already had some wins.

These include:

  • The transformation of their first building the Baker’s Oven at 135-139 High Street is set to be finished next February. This will form enterprise space at ground level and part of the first floor as well as seven flats on its upper floors.
  • 109 High Street, the Smithy and the Press buildings  are all currently being used as pop-up shops. In the long-term, they will be redeveloped.
Pop-up shops in Dumfries.

Can Elgin learn from this model in Dumfries?

Last month, executive director Scott Mackay had the chance to walk along Elgin High Street while he visited to speak at a summit on the future of Moray town centres.

For starters, Elgin’s main street is in a far better position than most town centres, with vacancy rates at less than half the Scottish average.

Here is why he believes an similar model could work in Elgin.

It would mean such an organisation would act as a landlord, developer and owner over the properties they purchase.

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Scott said: “I walked along Elgin High Street after having a meal in the Drouthy Coddler.

“Elgin is in a lot of better shape economically than Dumfries.

“There are few vacant units like M&CO and you have the Poundland building under construction.

“So there is activity and a low level of vacancies compare to other towns.

“This would be an enterprise, not a charity or development trust, it is a landlord developer that is owned by the community.

“I do seeing it working in Elgin, but I don’t think there is a need for the scale of what we have done in Dumfries as I didn’t see a whole block of abandoned buildings like the Midsteeple Quarter.

Dumfries town centre.

Sustainability key going forward for town centres

He says sustainability is important going forward with town centre regeneration.

He added: “Fundamentally it comes down to financial sustainability especially with more cuts to funding.

“A large amount of public money went into phase one.

“The community has put money in too. The model is to rent out the flats to bring in income which will bring the organisation into financial sustainability.

“Another important thing is to show short-term wins too.

“We have used empty units as pop-up shops to create activity in the town centre. In the long term these buildings will be redeveloped in the future phases.”

How could Elgin start the model?

Some of the empty units on Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

“I would suggest Elgin could start small. If the community or council can get hold of one of the empty shops and a group can form around that.

“Like a community organisation to run it as a pop-up space – that might be a good start.”

What does a Moray business leader think?

Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf has revealed the new town centres taskforce could explore models like Midsteeple Quarter.

Last month, plans first surfaced publicly about a new coalition to push forward improvements in Moray town centres.

Work is ongoing.

Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf says the new town centres taskforce will explore models like Dumfries.

Mrs Medcraf said: “We still have real opportunity and challenge to make our town centres sustainable and future proof.

“So any type of model that we can look at and encourage people to engage by taking ownership and responsibility like the model in Dumfries is something we will look to explore through the taskforce.”

The Future of Elgin

