Under Canvas festival ready to bring summer music and magic to Inverness

Eden Court's hugely popular outdoor event will offer a heady mix of rising stars and well-known faces in contemporary folk and traditional music

By Scott Begbie
Eden Court's hugely-popular Under Canvas summer festival returns to Inverness from Wednesday July 5. Image: Supplied by Scott Begbie
Eden Court's hugely-popular Under Canvas summer festival returns to Inverness from Wednesday July 5. Image: Supplied by Scott Begbie

Summertime and the living is easy, not to mention twinkly, relaxed and full of music, as the Under Canvas festival returns to Eden Court.

The stretch tent is back on the lawn, the stage is set, the fairy lights in place and from July 5 to August 26, the tranquil spot on the banks of the River Ness will be home to 39 days of live music, performance, special events and DJ sets.

Susannah Armitage, senior producer with Eden Court, said Under Canvas is a perfect blend of contemporary folk and Scottish traditional music filling the air from Wednesday to Friday night throughout the summer, all with fine food and drink on hand.

“It celebrates what the Highlands does best – we have a culture and success with traditional music so it’s a chance to celebrate that and connect with Scotland, the UK and other Celtic nations abroad,” she said.

“It is a unique festival, it’s on for two months and it is a boutique festival with its own identity.”

Hannah Rarity is a rising star of the folk scene and will be playing Under Canvas at Eden Court in Inverness. Image: Supplied by Eden Court.

Under Canvas is a rich mix of music,  performances, food and drink

Under Canvas will offer a heady mix of the finest musicians – kicking off on Wednesday July 5 with Finn Anderson and the Amy Laurenson Trio, before coming to an end on Saturday August 26 with a “Final Hoolie” from Duo Chaimbeul and Valtos.

Susannah said: “We mix up-and-coming musicians, such as Feis Rois Ceilidh Trail and local band Cala, and rising stars on the folk scene – we’ve got Ryan Young and Hannah Rarity.

“Then we have musicians like CLR Theory, an alternative-folk pop collective from Glasgow as well as people we have had before such as Man Of The Minch. And we have some Welsh musicians who were at Celtic Connections and we have a Ukrainian musician who is now in the Highlands, Toma Butko. So we are really excited about this year’s line-up”

Susannah Armitage, senior producer at Eden Court is looking forward to Under Canvas. Image: Supplied by Eden Court

It’s that rich mix – achieved by curation, invitation and open call – that makes it such a compelling festival, drawing people not just from around Inverness but across Scotland and further afield since it first started in 2019.

While traditional and folk music is the solid backbone of Under Canvas, it also offers a series of special events that will delight audiences of all ages, said Susannah.

Every Saturday during the festival, resident DJ Karawane will the dance floor on Saturday nights with roots world music. Chill Out Sundays will see an eclectic mix of musical genres and some special performances.

Special Under Canvas events include a family day and a silent disco

Also on offer will be a family day on Sunday August 13 with street performers, storytelling and green screen fun. Another highlight will be a silent disco with live DJs on Saturday July 22, as well as a day focusing on eco matters, offering people information and workshops on living more sustainably.

Feis Rois Ceilidh Trail will bring sublime music to Under Canvas at Eden Court. Image: Supplied by Eden Court.

Susannah says Under Canvas creates a unique atmosphere all summer long in the Highland capital.

“It has a really strong setting, on the bank of the river with the backdrop of Eden Court, and because it runs for so long it becomes a whole addition to summer in the city of Inverness,” she said, adding it’s a chance for people to not only see old favourites, but discover new acts to enjoy as well.

“The fact we always have two artists per session really helps that,” she said. “You might know one artist, you might know both, you might know neither, but you could go and have a brilliant time one Friday and think, ‘well, I’ll come back next Wednesday.’

To add to that ‘pick and mix’ approach, Eden Court strives to keep Under Canvas accessible and affordable.

“We have Pay What You Can this year and we have low-income tickets, so hopefully people can turn up and even if they don’t really know the act, they can take a chance to see somebody.”

Family fun day is one of the highlights of Under Canvas at Eden Court. Image: Supplied by Eden Court.

Eden Court will support local businesses as well as local musicians

Underlying all of this is the Eden Court’s drive to support not just the local arts community, but local businesses, too.

“We have an emphasis in our programming on local musicians, but we are also working really hard with local producers and local sponsors to really make those connections,” said Susan.

“It’s not just about Eden Court generating ticket income, it’s about an offer for tourists, an offer for locals and really tying in those relationships with other organisations, such as tying into Highland Pride.

It all comes together to create a unique and very special event in the heart of Inverness over the summer.

Ryan Young will be performing at Eden Court as part of Under Canvas. Image: Supplied by Eden Court.

Susannah estimates that over the course of the festival, about 7,000 people will flock to Under Canvas to enjoy its unique atmosphere.

“We really want people to come along, try, it out, have a good time, bring friends, bring family. Under Canvas is for anyone who wants to try it. It’s really laid back, accessible, relaxed and fun with some really quality music.”

To find out more about Under Canvas and buy tickets, visit eden-court.co.uk or call 01463 234234

