Josh Meekings: Dealing in Billy Mckay is ‘no-brainer’ for Caley Thistle

Josh Meekings insists Caley Thistle must pull out all the stops to ensure ton-up striker Billy Mckay returns to the club before he is snatched by a rival.

The 34-year-old is a free agent and has an offer on the table from Championship opponents Ayr United.

It’s understood the Honest Men want the experienced frontman and have a two-year deal on offer, while ICT have offered one year.

While Mckay, who scored 19 goals last season, considers his options, ICT fans are keen for their club to thrash out a deal to retain the player in the Highlands.

Meekings, who was a team-mate of Mckay in the Premiership, says the Caley Jags should be determined to see off any threats from elsewhere and build next season’s team around the forward, whose 100 club goals are one away from record-scorer Dennis Wyness.

‘It’s vital Inverness keep Mckay’

The 2015 Scottish Cup-winning defender said: “I’m sure Inverness know if they want to be competing for the title, they need to be producing the goods for the players.

“Billy will be a wanted player, given the stats he’s provided in the past few years. He’s always a goal threat, even with his two goals in the Scottish Cup semi-final. These moments make him the player he is.

“It’s not just his goals – it’s his character and work-rate. It’s a credit to himself that he’s still going and producing such high standards in the Championship. He’s very impressive and it’s vital Inverness keep him.

“Billy’s more than capable of doing it again, but for the season after that. He’s a very fit boy and always has been. He runs tirelessly, chasing defenders down and makes it hard for centre halves.

“I have played against him as well as being a team-mate and he never gives opponents a moment’s peace. He’s as fit as he’s ever been.

“If the club wants to keep competing, they can’t lose Billy to a rival. They need him to do the business for them.

“I’d love to see Billy stay here for two more years and I don’t see any reason why he can’t get that if that’s what he’s after.

“After the season he’s just had, it’s a no-brainer for me that he should get a new deal. Why not reward him and build your team around him? He’s a focal point and always has been for the club.”

Value in loan market for Inverness

So far this summer, Inverness have added just two new faces to their ranks, with full-back Jake Davidson and midfielder Charlie Gilmour joining, while Robbie Deas and Scott Allardice moved to Premiership teams Kilmarnock and Ross County.

With the league fixtures out on Friday morning, Meekings, who is player-assistant manager at Highland League side Brora Rangers, is sure boss Billy Dodds and his staff are working tirelessly to add more faces.

However, he says perhaps permanent moves may not be the likely route for last year’s sixth-placed finishers right now.

He said: “It’s the time of year when the fixtures come out when fans’ anticipation rises and hopefully the club’s recruitment side of things will match that.

“I have no doubt there is a lot of work being done in the background, even if it’s not showing on the forefront right now.

“I have not long taken my first steps into management as assistant at Brora Rangers and I am gaining a little bit of an understanding about how difficult the recruitment side can be, in terms of getting deals over the line.

“People think it’s black or white, but it certainly isn’t. There are many complications and factors which come into play.

“Inverness, largely down to the geography, have always found it difficult to recruit players.

“Once players come up here, they realise it’s a lovely place. Sometimes, players wait and see if there is anything for them closer to home, so that can be difficult for Inverness.

“However, the loan markets have proven to be worthwhile for the club over the years. They can bring in players who need game-time who are hungry to play. These are options which might come up later on.

“I have played at Inverness with loan players who have done very well for themselves by moving here then they go back to their parent club or get a move to another club which is the same or at a higher level.

“If there are financial constraints at the club, the loan market would make sense for Inverness. It is that little bit easier on the bank balance.

“I understand both sides of it – why fans get frustrated that more deals are not happening, but I know from a management side of things you can’t just rush in and get deals done for the sake of it.

“Just because other clubs are doing business, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s good business.”

Doran can prove his worth to ICT

One bit of good business, however, according to Meekings was ICT handing a new deal to fellow Scottish Cup winner Aaron Doran.

The 32-year-old didn’t play as much as he’d have liked to last term, but Meekings is sure his ex-team-mate can hit the heights again going towards 2024.

He added: “It was great to see Aaron getting a new deal – I was delighted when I seen that.

“I hope he gets a good run of games next season. I know he was frustrated by not playing as much as he’d like, but with a strong pre-season, he can be back at his best again.

“He can get back to showing why he’s been such a top player for so many years.”