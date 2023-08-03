Relive the magic, mayhem and mirth of Tommy Cooper at Aberdeen Arts Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Relive the magic, mayhem and mirth of Tommy Cooper at Aberdeen Arts Centre

Daniel Taylor's one-man show offers a mix of laughs and tears in a celebration of the iconic comedian.

By Scott Begbie
Daniel Taylor is bringing his acclaimed one-man show, The Very Best Of Tommy Cooper to Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Supplied by Daniel Taylor Productions.
Daniel Taylor is bringing his acclaimed one-man show, The Very Best Of Tommy Cooper to Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Supplied by Daniel Taylor Productions.

Just like that! Aberdeen audiences have the chance to relive the magic, mayhem and comedy genius of the legendary Tommy Cooper.

And Danny Taylor, the performer behind the acclaimed one-man show The Very Best Of Tommy Cooper promises audiences are in for a night of laughter – and maybe some tears – when he arrives at the Aberdeen Arts Centre on August 12.

“It’s Tommy Cooper, live and unleashed. It’s the finest moments of Tommy Cooper and his act. We’ve got everything from ‘spoon/jar’, ‘Dappy Duck’, ‘glass/bottle’, you name it, it’s all in there,” said Danny, referring to some of the comedian’s iconic jokes and routines.

But it’s not just an evening of fun and games, said Danny. It’s also a chance to find out more about the man beneath the fez.

Expect laughs and tears from The Very Best Of Tommy Cooper at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Supplied by Daniel Taylor Productions

Tommy Cooper was one of the world’s most recognisable comedians

Tommy was an absolute staple of comedy and television in the 60s and 70s, whose misfiring magic and fast one-liners made him one of the most recognisable comedians in the world, before he died after suffering a heart attack while performing live on television in 1984.

“We’ve peppered the whole show with narrative , but it’s done in a very jokey way,” said Danny, an acclaimed actor, performer, director, and musician.

“It’s where he talks about growing up, going into the army – ‘They made me go in the army, I joined the Royal Horse Guards, I fought and I fought and I fought, but they made me go anyway’.”

Over the course of the show, Danny will lift the lid on key moments in Tommy’s life, talking in character about being wounded during the war, joining an army concert party, meeting his wife Gwen and discovering success through his magic goes wrong routine.

“While we are doing all of this, he is up and down seesaws, he’s going into tricks, and he’s telling jokes. He was always telling jokes while he was doing tricks so the show is absolutely littered with some of his most famous ones.”

Daniel Taylor is a lifelong fan of Tommy Cooper. Image: Supplied by Daniel Taylor Productions.

Danny will bring the essence of Tommy Cooper to Arts Centre stage

Danny hopes his performance brings the essence of Tommy to the stage, giving the audience as close as possible to the experience of seeing the comedian on stage.

“That’s always the aim but, of course, it will never be Tommy Cooper on the stage because there is only one Tommy Cooper,” said Danny.

“What was wonderful about Tommy and what was so loveable about him, what he never actually thought he was very good. It was always that look of surprise and ‘what, me?’ So I think it’s very important we get the innocence of the character.

“But Tommy had funny bones, he was just a funny man.”

Danny’s show, which originated in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, has toured extensively – including a set at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

“It was listed as one of the top 10 shows to see there, with Elton John,” said Danny, a lifelong fan of Tommy who is delighted to see him being discovered by a new generation.

Comedy legend Tommy Cooper.

“What I loved about (Glastonbury) was we saw so many young people in the audience. And that was a testament to Tommy Cooper because he was a family entertainer.

“I think they just loved seeing the tricks going wrong, but then you get on to the humour. Things like; ‘I went to the doctor and I said I broke my arm in three places. He said, well stay away from them places’.”

Danny set for dancing lessons from partner Shirley Ballas for new role

Danny has been busy in recent months, not just with Tommy Cooper, but other acting roles as diverse as John Lennon and Hitler –  “I’ve played a lot of dead people” – as well as recording a new album.

An upcoming role in a play called By The Waters Of Liverpool will see him play a ballroom teacher. Luckily he has a coach on hand to help him get into the role – his partner, Strictly Come Dancing judge, Shirley Ballas.

“I did mention to Shirley I may need a bit of help with some of the movements, so I’ll be getting my lessons in for that,” he joked.

Daniel Taylor as Tommy Cooper hopes to delight audiences at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Supplied by Daniel Taylor Productions.

But before that he’s looking forward to a return to Aberdeen – he has played His Majesty’s several times in tours of Blood Brothers – and bringing Tommy Cooper to the Arts Centre audience.

“It’s a celebration of his life and celebrating what was so great and so unique about Tommy Cooper,” said Danny.

“So come and have a laugh, get your funny bones on and you’re in for a treat.”

The Very Best Of Tommy Cooper (Just Like That) is at Aberdeen Arts Centre on Saturday August 12.

For tickets and information, visit aberdeenartscentre.com or call 01224 635208.

More from Entertainment

Hasbro purchased Entertainment One in 2019 (Alamy/PA)
Hasbro selling eOne to Lionsgate in deal worth around £393m
Amy Dowden (PA Archive/Anthony Devlin)
Amy Dowden reveals she ‘burst into tears’ before undergoing chemotherapy
Singer Lizzo has issued a statement in the wake of allegations about her (Yui Mok/PA)
Lizzo says she ‘won’t let good work be overshadowed’ amid US lawsuit allegations
The Princess Royal will be in Aberdeen to open the new South Harbour. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Princess Royal to officially open Aberdeen's South Harbour next month
Composer Carl Davis has died at the age of 86 (Matt Crossick/PA)
Bafta-winning composer Carl Davis dies aged 86
Chris Hughes has been reprimanded by BBC for comments he made to female cricketer (PA)
Chris Hughes Barbie comment to female cricketer was ‘not appropriate’, BBC says
Stuart Broad could compete in Strictly Come Dancing now he has retired from cricket (John Walton/PA)
England cricketer Stuart Broad to join Strictly Come Dancing line-up – reports
Blazin' Fiddles are ready to hit the road for a 25th anniversary tour to launch new album XXV. Image: Supplied by Blazin' Fiddles.
Blazin' Fiddles out to set heather alight with 25th anniversary album and tour
Harriet Walter based her Succession character on her experiences on the ‘foothills of aristocracy’ (Ian West/PA)
Harriet Walter: Rubbing shoulders with aristocracy inspired Succession character
Ofcom says the proportion of people watching traditional TV each week has declined from 83% in 2021 to 79% in 2022 (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Broadcast TV audiences see sharpest fall since records began, says Ofcom