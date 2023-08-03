SugarBird Wines secures funding for November opening in UTG

The Aberdeen wine bar poised to open at the new-look Union Terrace Gardens is toasting success after surpassing its crowdfunding target.

Within a matter of weeks, SugarBird Wines raised more than £100,000 to support its new venue, SugarBird in the Gardens, at The Burns Pavilion in UTG.

The pavilion is one of three tram-inspired premises built as part of the recent £30 million refurbishment of the city centre gardens.

The wine bar offered a variety of packages, ranging from £40 up to £4,000, which appealed to lots of people and businesses across the region, and supporters can spend their credit in any SugarBird premises or via its online store.

Buyers were offered the chance for an extra 25% of redeemable credit on top of the purchased package, as well as first access to event bookings.

Among the higher value packages are private tasting events as well as branded merchandise.

The £4,000 package includes a private event at SugarBird in the Gardens for up to 40 people, making it an option for corporate entertaining or for hosting a special celebration.

Alongside the crowdfunding campaign, SugarBird Wines has also been running a competition to win a trip to South Africa, with each pledge purchased since June 21 automatically entered into the draw.

Co-founder of SugarBird Wines is ‘blown away’ by support

Alex Grahame, co-founder of SugarBird Wines said: “We are blown away by the interest in our crowdfunding campaign, and we’re so thankful to all those who have pledged.

“Our aim with this campaign was to ensure we delivered value to our incredible customers, both existing and new, so the extra 25% value along with first access to event bookings, is to help show our appreciation for their support.

“We also wanted to add the South Africa competition as it really is an incredible destination for wine lovers.

“We have a vast selection of South African wine in our store and bar which always goes down a treat with customers.”

SugarBird Wines is Aberdeen City Council’s preferred bidder for the pavilion and unveiled plans for its new venue in response to the success of its existing Union Grove premises as well as demand for event inquiries.

The details on SugarBird’s new venue…

Set to open in November 2023, SugarBird in the Gardens will have capacity for up to 125 people.

Occupying the pavilion’s two floors, the upper and lower level will each feature a bar and table seating, while the lower floor will also be available to reserve for event bookings.

Additionally, the new venue will have a desirable outdoor terrace area, enhancing cafe culture within the city and offering space for al fresco drinks.

Designed by award-winning interior designer and architect, Tibbatts Abel, the new wine bar will, according to its owners, “incorporate jewel tones that balance luxury, quality and comfort, creating a relaxing ambience where customers can explore the wine selection while being guided by a highly knowledgeable team”.