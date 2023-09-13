Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet soars into Aberdeen for 5 nights only

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet soars into Aberdeen for 5 nights only

Don't miss the last UK dates of the tour

In partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts
Romeo and Juliet stand together under the light of the disco ball.
Paris Fitzpatrick as Romeo and Cordelia Braithwaite as Juliet. Photographed by Johan Persson.

First staged in 2019, Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet now joins the New Adventures repertoire alongside the very best of Bourne’s world renowned dance theatre productions such as The Red Shoes, Cinderella, Nutcracker! and Swan Lake.

Now, the critically acclaimed dance theatre production will conclude its UK tour  at His Majesty’s Theatre, from Tuesday October 31 – Saturday November 4 2023.

Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet comes to Aberdeen. Photographed by Johan Persson.
Don't miss your last chance to see Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet in Aberdeen. Photographed by Johan Persson.
Cordelia Braithwaite and Paris Fitzpatrick take centre stage. Photographed by Johan Persson.
Be mesmerised by this timeless story. Photographed by Johan Persson.

A timeless story of forbidden love

Romeo and Juliet lean towards each other. They stand close together. His hands are on her waist, and they lean forwards like they might kiss.
A classic tale of star-crossed lovers. Photographed by Johan Persson.

A tale of star-crossed lovers that has inspired generations; experience Shakespeare’s timeless story of forbidden love with a scintillating injection of raw passion and youthful vitality.

Separated against their will by a society that seeks to divide, two young lovers must follow their hearts as they risk everything to be together.

Bourne’s production is a masterful re-telling of an ageless tale of teenage discovery and the madness of first love.

The classic tale reimagined by Bourne

Audiences in Aberdeen will be mesmerised by Matthew Bourne’s trademark storytelling. Bourne’s reimagining of the classic tale takes place in an institution; against a backdrop of physical and sexual power structures binding the institution and its inhabitants, the production transcends tradition to create an innovative and heart-achingly beautiful romance

Since 1987,  New Adventures has changed the popularity of dance in Britain by creating works that alter public perception of what is possible when it comes to telling stories without words.

With direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, design by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable and sound by Paul Groothuis, the show also features new orchestrations of Prokofiev’s original score by Terry Davies.

Romeo marches and lifts one leg towards his bed. He has a look of anger and distress on his face.
Paris-Fitzpatrick as Romeo, photographed by Johan Persson.

Matthew Bourne  “resisted creating a new production of  Romeo and Juliet for many years, wondering if there was anything new to say in a much-performed work.”

It was then in 2019 that Bourne “found that inspiration in a countrywide young talent development project that surrounded the original production.”

“Working alongside my usual world-class creative team, but with a team of ‘young artistic associates’ and a young cast of super talented emerging dance artists, we created something relevant, questioning and deeply moving…. But also, an unexpected hit show!

I’m therefore thrilled to announce its long-awaited return as part of the celebrated New Adventures repertoire; to entertain and provoke audiences with its powerful and timely tale of young love.”

Aberdeen Performing Arts Director of Programming and Creative Projects, Ben Torrie, said: “This remarkable adaptation from Matthew Bourne is an opportunity for Aberdeen audiences to see some of the most talented dancers in the world perform stunning choreography around one of the most famous love stories of all time. It will be amazing to see this on the His Majesty’s Theatre stage.”

Please note that this production has an age guidance of 14+. The performance contains loud sound effects including a gun shot and has flashing lights in sections (not strobe). The production also contains scenes of a disturbing and a sexual nature, including stabbing and strangulation.

Don’t miss your last chance to see Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet in Aberdeen, the last opportunity to see this performance in the UK.

