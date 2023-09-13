Multi-million-pound investment in Aberdeen student accommodation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multi-million-pound investment in Aberdeen student accommodation

ATK Property Group has bought the student flats on King Street.

By Kelly Wilson
Property group ATK has bought King Street student accommodation. Image: Together
Property group ATK has bought King Street student accommodation. Image: Together

A property developer has snapped up student flats in Aberdeen as part of a multi-million-pound deal.

ATK Property Group has bought the 725-bed property on King Street.

The lack of student accommodation on offer in the Granite City has been highlighted as a concern for many years.

ATK Property Group co-owner Richard Thom said it was “an exciting time to be investing in Aberdeen” due to its “prestigious universities”.

The student housing at 403 King Street was previously owned by Aberdeen University.

ATK declined to say who it had acquired the property from.

Demand for student beds at ‘all time high’

The site offers students free Wi-Fi, all appliances, 24/7 maintenance support, free parking and contents insurance.

There is also a committed team of staff ooffering student support.

Twenty of the rooms have been offered to Robert Gordon University undergraduates as part of a donation through the Ardmuir Access Scholarship scheme.

ATK Property Group is the new owner of the King Street student accommodation. Image: Together

Mr Thom said: “Demand for student beds is at an all-time high across the UK, and this is especially true of Aberdeen and Dundee; both of which have prestigious universities.

“They attract students from all over the world, but there has been a particular increase in the number of domestic students selecting Scotland as their place to study.”

Recent research carried out by Savills found there has been a reduction in the number of “private house in multiple occupation” flats available, increasing the demand for purpose-built student accommodation.

‘Exciting’ time to invest in Aberdeen

Mr Thom explained that Aberdeen in particular has undergone considerable change in recent years.

He said: “The north-east economy has moved away from its historic focus on oil, with significant investment now being seen in the renewable energy sector.

“This is an exciting time to be investing in Aberdeen, where the underlying purpose-built student accommodation supply and demand dynamics are so strong.”

ATK Property Group also purchased 125-bed Keiller Court in Dundee.

Specialist lender Together, helped to secure the finance needed, allowing Perthshire-headquartered ATK Property Group to purchase the portfolio.

