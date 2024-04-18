Set on an infamous city roundabout Aberdeen Student Show is coming round again with Mounthoolin Rouge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Set on an infamous city roundabout Aberdeen Student Show is coming round again with Mounthoolin Rouge

The beloved Aberdeen Student Show is back with its signature blend of north-east characters, dialect and humour all set in the centre of one of Aberdeen's reluctant landmarks.

Meg Stanger and Sam Allan from Aberdeen Student Show.
Meg Stanger and Sam Allan from Aberdeen Student Show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Lottie Hood

When faced with navigating the five-armed beast known as Mounthooly Roundabout in Aberdeen, city dwellers are usually focused on the task at hand.

For example, squeezing through bottleneck traffic or internally questioning their choice of lane.

Or whether the hilly mound – which became known as Scotland’s biggest roundabout – is one of the worst in Aberdeen. 

They are not looking at the 2.5 acre misshapen space and thinking “that would be a great place for a nightclub”.

But for Sam Allan, it is a thought he has had – and shared with several taxi drivers – since preparations for this year’s Aberdeen Student Show, Mounthoolin Rouge, began.

A drone shot of Mounthooly roundabout in Aberdeen
Mounthooly Roundabout became known as Scotland’s largest roundabout. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mounthoolin Rouge

Returning with a humorous Doric take on the classic musical Moulin Rouge, the beloved Aberdeen Student Show with a cast of around 40 students is again adding its mix of local lore to the romantic tragedy.

And ensuring there is much more laughter than greetin.

Playing Ewan McGregor’s character from the 2001 film, Sam, a passionate lover of couthie Doric humour is taking on the mantle of the emotional and gifted writer who falls in love with the glamourous star performer Satine.

Sam Allan laughing.
Sam Allan plays Gregor McEwan in Mounthoolin Rouge. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

But because it is an Aberdeen Student Show production, Satine is named Fiteen and Sam’s character Gregor McEwan is an up-and-coming songwriter in Aberdeen starting at Nescol.

And he is much cheekier than his intense film counterpart.

Sam said: “He very much feels like your local loon. The sort of loon you would know from school and you’d meet on Union Street.

“That’s why the student show is so wonderful – it’s so Aberdeen. It’s by Aberdeen, for Aberdeen and it captures the spirit of Aberdeen.”

‘It’s the most magical experience’

While a second-year English, Film and Visual Culture student at Aberdeen University, Sam had never been interested in musical theatre.

That all changed when he saw the student show production of Freezin in 2021.

He signed up for Dirty Danestone in 2022 and apart from an initial freeze and panic on the HMT stage, he has been having the time of his life.

Rehearsals for Mounthoolin Rouge Aberdeen Student Show
Rehearsals for Mounthoolin Rouge Aberdeen Student Show.

“The Student Show for so many people is a life-changing opportunity,” Sam added.

“I just think it’s frankly ridiculous that we’re allowed to go on HMT stage with our best pals, muck around for four weeks and put on this huge spectacular and raise a stupid amount of cash for charity. It’s the most magical experience.”

Championing Doric in the north-east

Performance of Aberdeen Student Show 2023 'Ayetanic'
Ayetanic was awarded Scots Project of the Year in 2023. Image: Dan Stoneman

Not just highlighting local spots, the show is known for its use and championing of Doric.

Last year’s show Ayetanic was even recognised nationally and named Scots Project of the Year. 

Fellow Aberdonian and actor playing the sassy Reid Fairy in this year’s show, Meg Stanger, said their model could be the only one of its kind in the UK.

She said: “We’ve never come across anybody that does exactly what we do as in basically writes our own original Doric musical or in our dialect that is a parody of something and does it to raise money for charity.

Meg Stanger playing the Reed Fairy in Mounthoolin Rouge.
Meg Stanger is playing The Reid Fairy.

“I think what we do is make the Doric dialect accessible for a younger audience. I’ve got friends from uni that come along and see it and they’re like ‘oh my goodness, I’ve never even heard of these phrases before’ and it opens their eyes to it.”

First dancing on stage as a toddler at the Beach Ballroom as an ugly duckling in a yellow tutu, Meg said she has been involved with many musical theatre and dance shows over the years.

While born in Aberdeen, Meg said she was first introduced to Doric in the Rhona Mitchell School of Drama in Inverurie.

She said: “I just thought it was fantastic. I’m not bad at speaking it now.

“It’s kind of fading out within the community and it’s just so nice…we keep it quite current through doing our shows.”

All the cast of Mounthoolin Rouge at rehearsals.
The whole cast at Mounthoolin Rouge rehearsals.

Every penny from ticket sales goes to this year’s 66 charities

First joining the team for Freezin, the physiotherapy student at RGU said she was immediately hooked.

Four years on, alongside her on-stage role, Meg also holds the position of admin with Sam as her deputy in charge of overseeing teams, preparation and the all-important task of booking His Majesty’s Theatre.

However, being in her last year of study, Mounthoolin Rouge will be her final performance with the student show.

Meg Stanger in Aberdeen Student Show rehearsals.
Meg Stanger in Aberdeen Student Show rehearsals.

Not just enjoying the time spent with a great group of people and pretending to be someone else on stage, Meg said she will miss the charitable side of the production.

The Airyhall resident said generosity from local business sponsors have ensured every penny from ticket sales will go to this year’s nominated organisations.

She added: “As students, we don’t have a lot of money ourselves so it’s really special to be able to do something we love to put on a show to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for local charity.

“Ayetanic last year raised £125,000 for 50 local charities and we’ve upped our charities to 66 this year – the most charities we’ve ever supported. So we’re really hoping that we can beat the record.”

Mounthoolin Rouge is at His Majesty’s Theatre from Wednesday April 24 to Saturday April 27. Get tickets here. 

Conversation