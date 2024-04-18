Set on an infamous city roundabout Aberdeen Student Show is coming round again with Mounthoolin Rouge

When faced with navigating the five-armed beast known as Mounthooly Roundabout in Aberdeen, city dwellers are usually focused on the task at hand.

For example, squeezing through bottleneck traffic or internally questioning their choice of lane.

Or whether the hilly mound – which became known as Scotland’s biggest roundabout – is one of the worst in Aberdeen.

They are not looking at the 2.5 acre misshapen space and thinking “that would be a great place for a nightclub”.

But for Sam Allan, it is a thought he has had – and shared with several taxi drivers – since preparations for this year’s Aberdeen Student Show, Mounthoolin Rouge, began.

Mounthoolin Rouge

Returning with a humorous Doric take on the classic musical Moulin Rouge, the beloved Aberdeen Student Show with a cast of around 40 students is again adding its mix of local lore to the romantic tragedy.

And ensuring there is much more laughter than greetin.

Playing Ewan McGregor’s character from the 2001 film, Sam, a passionate lover of couthie Doric humour is taking on the mantle of the emotional and gifted writer who falls in love with the glamourous star performer Satine.

But because it is an Aberdeen Student Show production, Satine is named Fiteen and Sam’s character Gregor McEwan is an up-and-coming songwriter in Aberdeen starting at Nescol.

And he is much cheekier than his intense film counterpart.

Sam said: “He very much feels like your local loon. The sort of loon you would know from school and you’d meet on Union Street.

“That’s why the student show is so wonderful – it’s so Aberdeen. It’s by Aberdeen, for Aberdeen and it captures the spirit of Aberdeen.”

‘It’s the most magical experience’

While a second-year English, Film and Visual Culture student at Aberdeen University, Sam had never been interested in musical theatre.

That all changed when he saw the student show production of Freezin in 2021.

He signed up for Dirty Danestone in 2022 and apart from an initial freeze and panic on the HMT stage, he has been having the time of his life.

“The Student Show for so many people is a life-changing opportunity,” Sam added.

“I just think it’s frankly ridiculous that we’re allowed to go on HMT stage with our best pals, muck around for four weeks and put on this huge spectacular and raise a stupid amount of cash for charity. It’s the most magical experience.”

Championing Doric in the north-east

Not just highlighting local spots, the show is known for its use and championing of Doric.

Last year’s show Ayetanic was even recognised nationally and named Scots Project of the Year.

Fellow Aberdonian and actor playing the sassy Reid Fairy in this year’s show, Meg Stanger, said their model could be the only one of its kind in the UK.

She said: “We’ve never come across anybody that does exactly what we do as in basically writes our own original Doric musical or in our dialect that is a parody of something and does it to raise money for charity.

“I think what we do is make the Doric dialect accessible for a younger audience. I’ve got friends from uni that come along and see it and they’re like ‘oh my goodness, I’ve never even heard of these phrases before’ and it opens their eyes to it.”

First dancing on stage as a toddler at the Beach Ballroom as an ugly duckling in a yellow tutu, Meg said she has been involved with many musical theatre and dance shows over the years.

While born in Aberdeen, Meg said she was first introduced to Doric in the Rhona Mitchell School of Drama in Inverurie.

She said: “I just thought it was fantastic. I’m not bad at speaking it now.

“It’s kind of fading out within the community and it’s just so nice…we keep it quite current through doing our shows.”

Every penny from ticket sales goes to this year’s 66 charities

First joining the team for Freezin, the physiotherapy student at RGU said she was immediately hooked.

Four years on, alongside her on-stage role, Meg also holds the position of admin with Sam as her deputy in charge of overseeing teams, preparation and the all-important task of booking His Majesty’s Theatre.

However, being in her last year of study, Mounthoolin Rouge will be her final performance with the student show.

Not just enjoying the time spent with a great group of people and pretending to be someone else on stage, Meg said she will miss the charitable side of the production.

The Airyhall resident said generosity from local business sponsors have ensured every penny from ticket sales will go to this year’s nominated organisations.

She added: “As students, we don’t have a lot of money ourselves so it’s really special to be able to do something we love to put on a show to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for local charity.

“Ayetanic last year raised £125,000 for 50 local charities and we’ve upped our charities to 66 this year – the most charities we’ve ever supported. So we’re really hoping that we can beat the record.”

Mounthoolin Rouge is at His Majesty’s Theatre from Wednesday April 24 to Saturday April 27. Get tickets here.