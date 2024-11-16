Phoenix Theatre host charity show in memory of beloved co-founder and mum Liz Milne

In the middle of battling cancer, Aberdeen’s Liz Milne, co-founder of Phoenix Theatre, was making plans to thank the charity that had supported her.

Full of praise for the “fantastic” organisation Friends of Anchor, she was determined Phoenix’s annual charity show should be in their honour.

Sadly, Liz did not live to see this come to fruition.

Aged 73, the mum-of-three died in July this year surrounded by her family at home.

Her death was marked by a flurry of heartfelt tributes to the fun-loving, former teacher and local theatre legend and has left a unique Liz-sized hole in many loved ones’ lives.

Her son Jonnie Milne, who is involved in the theatre group alongside his sister Katie and both their partners, said the last few months had been “tough”.

“But we’ve basically done exactly what my mum would have wanted and just the show must go on,” he said speaking about the charity show called Louder Than Words.

“What’s been really good in getting back into rehearsals is that this show was her idea.

“It was mum’s idea that we do a charity show this year and have everything go to Friends of Anchor. They were absolutely fantastic with mum throughout her treatment.

“The show is in her honour and in many ways she is there with us in spirit.

“This is as much Liz’s show as it is anyone else in the company so we’re taking a lot of comfort in that.”

We’re trying to follow mum’s advice and step into her ‘big shoes’

The whole Phoenix Theatre family, including the youth theatre group, are joining together to host Louder Than Words from November 20 to 23.

And while there have definitely been a few emotional moments during rehearsals, Jonnie said they are all still trying to follow their mum’s advice as they step into her “incredible big shoes”.

Jonnie said: “If there’s one thing mum would have said, it was basically ‘Get on with it’ and that’s what we’ve had to do.

“Hopefully she’ll be looking down with a smile on her face when we’re up there on the stage next week trying to keep it all together.”

Being a review show, the production is a mix of different songs and numbers from hit musicals over the years.

It usually gets its name from the big musical number which this year is a song from the musical Tick, Tick… Boom.

However, originally when plans were being made early on, Liz, her family and co-founder and director Clare Haggart and musical director Kevin Haggart liked Being Alive by Stephen Sondheim.

Jonnie said: “And then we thought can we call the show Being Alive?

“And then it was actually mum who went ‘I think are we maybe jinxing me a bit if we call the show Being Alive and there’s a chance I might not be there’.

“So we’re actually very glad we didn’t do that.”

Hoping to put a smile on people’s faces with Louder Than Words

Eventually, they all settled on Louder Than Words after Liz heard the song and immediately said ‘That’s the one.’

Jonnie added: “I think the symbolism of it because we’re raising money for an amazing charity, actions speak louder than words.

“So with us putting on this show and people coming to see it, their actions are speaking louder than words with all the money going to a brilliant cause to make a difference.”

While she was alive, Liz raised over £3,000 for Friends of Anchor and then another £2,000 was raised following her funeral.

With the show, Phoenix hopes to raise even more for the charity and will have a raffle available each night with various special prizes.

Volunteers from Friends of Anchor will be there every night and one cast member who is a cancer survivor will also be sharing her story.

“Everyone’s been touched by cancer in some way and it means a lot to all of us to be able to put this on,” said Jonnie.

While Jonnie said there might be some tears in the bar on the last night marking a “proper send-off” for his mum, he said: “We’re hoping to put on a spectacular week of performances to banish the winter blues and shopping-stopping musical numbers and stunning choreography.

“Something to put smiles on the faces of everyone in attendance and all for a good cause.”

‘A fantastic night of songs and celebration in special tribute’

Erica Banks, head of communications at Friends of Anchor, said: “Phoenix Theatre is renowned for putting on a great show, so audiences are in for a treat with Louder than Words.

“We’re very grateful to the Milne family and to everyone in the group for their support in nominating Friends of Anchor to benefit from donations at the shows, and every penny raised will make a direct, positive impact for cancer and haematology care here in our region.

“For those who’ve managed to get tickets, it’s going to be a fantastic night of songs and celebration, and for the cast and crew involved in the shows, it will be a special tribute to Liz, who’s dearly missed and fondly remembered by everyone at Phoenix.”

Louder Than Words is at the Aberdeen Arts Centre from Wednesday November 20 to November 23. For more information, click here.