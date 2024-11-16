Phoenix Theatre host charity show in memory of beloved co-founder and mum Liz Milne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Phoenix Theatre host charity show in memory of beloved co-founder and mum Liz Milne

After Liz Milne died in July earlier this year, Phoenix Theatre and her family decided to keep going with plans to produce a charity show for Friends of Anchor.

Liz Milne with her plaque at HMT.
Louder Than Words was planned by Liz Milne to raise money for Friends of Anchor before she died. Image: Jonnie Milne.
By Lottie Hood

In the middle of battling cancer, Aberdeen’s Liz Milne, co-founder of Phoenix Theatre, was making plans to thank the charity that had supported her.

Full of praise for the “fantastic” organisation Friends of Anchor, she was determined Phoenix’s annual charity show should be in their honour.

Sadly, Liz did not live to see this come to fruition.

Aged 73, the mum-of-three died in July this year surrounded by her family at home.

Liz Milne in 1990s
Liz Milne died in July this year.

Her death was marked by a flurry of heartfelt tributes to the fun-loving, former teacher and local theatre legend and has left a unique Liz-sized hole in many loved ones’ lives.

Her son Jonnie Milne, who is involved in the theatre group alongside his sister Katie and both their partners, said the last few months had been “tough”.

“But we’ve basically done exactly what my mum would have wanted and just the show must go on,” he said speaking about the charity show called Louder Than Words.

“What’s been really good in getting back into rehearsals is that this show was her idea.

Phoenix Theatre charity show
Phoenix Theatre host an annual charity show. Image: Phoenix Theatre

“It was mum’s idea that we do a charity show this year and have everything go to Friends of Anchor. They were absolutely fantastic with mum throughout her treatment.

“The show is in her honour and in many ways she is there with us in spirit.

“This is as much Liz’s show as it is anyone else in the company so we’re taking a lot of comfort in that.”

We’re trying to follow mum’s advice and step into her ‘big shoes’

The whole Phoenix Theatre family, including the youth theatre group, are joining together to host Louder Than Words from November 20 to 23.

And while there have definitely been a few emotional moments during rehearsals, Jonnie said they are all still trying to follow their mum’s advice as they step into her “incredible big shoes”.

Liz Milne, Jonnie Milne and Katie.
Liz Milne, Jonnie Milne and Katie. Images: Jonnie Milne

Jonnie said: “If there’s one thing mum would have said, it was basically ‘Get on with it’ and that’s what we’ve had to do.

“Hopefully she’ll be looking down with a smile on her face when we’re up there on the stage next week trying to keep it all together.”

Being a review show, the production is a mix of different songs and numbers from hit musicals over the years.

It usually gets its name from the big musical number which this year is a song from the musical Tick, Tick… Boom.

Liz Milne and Clare Haggart started Phoenix Theatre together.
Liz Milne and Clare Haggart started Phoenix Theatre together.

However, originally when plans were being made early on, Liz, her family and co-founder and director Clare Haggart and musical director Kevin Haggart liked Being Alive by Stephen Sondheim.

Jonnie said: “And then we thought can we call the show Being Alive?

“And then it was actually mum who went ‘I think are we maybe jinxing me a bit if we call the show Being Alive and there’s a chance I might not be there’.

“So we’re actually very glad we didn’t do that.”

Phoenix Theatre
The show Louder Than Words will be a mix of musical songs and performances. Image: Phoenix Theatre

Hoping to put a smile on people’s faces with Louder Than Words

Eventually, they all settled on Louder Than Words after Liz heard the song and immediately said ‘That’s the one.’

Jonnie added: “I think the symbolism of it because we’re raising money for an amazing charity, actions speak louder than words.

“So with us putting on this show and people coming to see it, their actions are speaking louder than words with all the money going to a brilliant cause to make a difference.”

Liz Milne, family and volunteers with the cheque donated to Friends of Anchor.
Liz Milne with the cheque of over £3,000 for Friends of Anchor.

While she was alive, Liz raised over £3,000 for Friends of Anchor and then another £2,000 was raised following her funeral. 

With the show, Phoenix hopes to raise even more for the charity and will have a raffle available each night with various special prizes.

Volunteers from Friends of Anchor will be there every night and one cast member who is a cancer survivor will also be sharing her story.

Liz showing her granddaughter Grace her sewing.
Liz showing her granddaughter Grace her sewing.

“Everyone’s been touched by cancer in some way and it means a lot to all of us to be able to put this on,” said Jonnie.

While Jonnie said there might be some tears in the bar on the last night marking a “proper send-off” for his mum, he said: “We’re hoping to put on a spectacular week of performances to banish the winter blues and shopping-stopping musical numbers and stunning choreography.

“Something to put smiles on the faces of everyone in attendance and all for a good cause.”

Phoenix Theatre will be putting on the charity show Louder Than Words for Friends of Anchor.
The show is running for four nights. Image: Phoenix Theatre

‘A fantastic night of songs and celebration in special tribute’

Erica Banks, head of communications at Friends of Anchor, said: “Phoenix Theatre is renowned for putting on a great show, so audiences are in for a treat with Louder than Words.

“We’re very grateful to the Milne family and to everyone in the group for their support in nominating Friends of Anchor to benefit from donations at the shows, and every penny raised will make a direct, positive impact for cancer and haematology care here in our region.

“For those who’ve managed to get tickets, it’s going to be a fantastic night of songs and celebration, and for the cast and crew involved in the shows, it will be a special tribute to Liz, who’s dearly missed and fondly remembered by everyone at Phoenix.”

Louder Than Words is at the Aberdeen Arts Centre from Wednesday November 20 to November 23. For more information, click here. 

