Home Entertainment Culture

‘Everyone is welcome at our hearthside’ Storytelling festival to visit the Highlands, north-east and islands

By Cameron Roy
September 14, 2022, 4:12 pm Updated: September 14, 2022, 4:41 pm
International Storytelling Festival (L-R) Donald Smith, Shona Cowie, Neil Sutcliffe, Daniel Abercrombie and Annemarie Froemke will be at the festival. Supplied by the Scottish International Storytelling Festival.
International Storytelling Festival (L-R) Donald Smith, Shona Cowie, Neil Sutcliffe, Daniel Abercrombie and Annemarie Froemke will be at the festival. Supplied by the Scottish International Storytelling Festival.

The Scottish International Storytelling Festival will be visiting the Highlands, north-east, and islands.

It will form part of the world’s largest celebration of storytelling, with more than 240 events planned across Scotland, and around the world online from October 14-31.

This autumn, the festival is inviting audiences to join them around the hearth as tit launches its 2022 festival theme – Keep It Lit.

It symbolises the fire where memories are shared, where the torch of oral storytelling is passed on.

The festival will have shows for two weeks. Supplied by The Scottish International Storytelling Festival.

The festival is based at the Scottish Storytelling Centre in Edinburgh.

What events will be on?

However, many events will be happening outside of the capital. This includes events in the Highlands, north-east, and islands. Some of the highlights are:

  • Map of Stories: Celebrating distinctive stories, folklore and memories arising from each community. Shows will feature in Edinburgh before touring to its region of focus, including the north-east, Western Isles, and Orkney.
  • Aberdeen: Several events are taking place through the University of Aberdeen and will be held in the Sir Duncan Rice library.
  • North-east: Two events are taking place through the Grampian Association of Storytellers at Culter Village Hall.
  • Orkney Storytelling Festival: The isle is hosting a four-day feast of traditional stories from Scotland and beyond.
  • Western Isles, Uig Storytelling Festival: A Storytelling festival with events in Gaelic and English set in the spectacular and historic Uig – home of the Lewis Chessmen.
  • Argyll, Across the Water, Story and Song from Erin to Alba: Colin Urwin, and Heather Yule come together to share dramatic songs and tales of shipwrecks, selkies and other strange creatures.
  • Oban, Feast of Fools: Join storyteller Daniel Serridge at his dinner table of foolishness as you choose the tales he regales from a menu that includes disgusting banquets and measly meals in celebration of all things fishy.
  • Ballachulish, A Necklace of Stories from the Highlands and Islands: Through story, music and imagery, storytellers Bea Ferguson and Heather Yule will explore the tales of the people and strange creatures who dwelt there.
Festival director Donald Smith will be leading some events. Supplied by The Scottish International Storytelling Festival.

Additionally, the festival will also be hosting several online events for those unable to make it in person.

Scottish International Storytelling Festival director Donald Smith said:  “This is the biggest storytelling festival since it began in 1989.

“We are responding to the cost of living crisis with 145 free events and reducing ticket prices.

“Everyone is welcome at our hearthside.”

To purchase tickets and browse the full programme, visit here.

