Organisers of Royal National Mod announce new president

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers of the Royal National Mod, An Comunn Gaidhealach, has announced it is welcoming a new president.

After six years, Allan Campbell has stepped down with Maggie Cunningham taking up the role of president.

Mr Campbell, from Inverness, will remain on the board.

Ms Cunningham previously served as chairwoman of MG Alba and as joint head of programmes and services in BBC Scotland.

From Scalpay, and now residing in Plockton, Ms Cunningham has been a board member of An Comunn Gaidhealach since 2021.

Enhance the work of the Royal National Mod

Taking over the role of vice president will be John Joe MacNeil, who heads up Ceòlas on South Uist.

Mr Campbell said: “I am delighted to welcome Maggie as president and wish her every success and enjoyment in the role.”

He continued: “From a personal point of view, it has been an absolute privilege to have served An Comunn Gaidhealach as president.

“I am confident that I am handing the role to someone who will further enhance the work of An Comunn and the Royal National Mod.

“The organisation is now in a strong position to support the development of our wonderful language; music and culture in the years to come.”

Ms Cunningham said: “I would like to thank Allan for his work and dedication in serving An Comunn over the past fourteen years, the last six as president.

“He is leaving a strong legacy in ensuring that the Royal National Mod is still Gaelic’s premier festival and as relevant today as it has been for the past 130 years.

“I look forward to leading the team, who will shape An Comunn Gaidhealach in the years to come.”

This year’s national Mòd will take place in Paisley from October 13-21.