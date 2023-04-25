Oban FM community radio station needs injection of cash to keep them afloat

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A community radio station in the Highlands has asked its listeners to make regular donations to help keep it on the airwaves.

Oban FM hosts a wide range of radio programmes throughout the week, but with escalating costs, it is now turning to listeners to help them foot the bill.

Radio DJ Campbell Cameron, who has presented on the radio for three decades, said the radio station cost £70,000 a year to run.

In a plea on gofundme, Mr Cameron said it was “increasingly difficult” to secure its income from advertising revenue. He asked people to set up monthly standing orders to help keep the radio station going.

He said: “After serving the community for more than 30 years, Oban FM now needs your help to continue.

It's our Spring into Summer Fundraiser launching today…click on the link below and join Team Oban Fm by chipping in what you can please and keep your favourite radio station vibrant!! Posted by Oban FM on Friday, 21 April 2023

“Following lockdown it has been increasingly difficult for our local business community to support our income with their advertising needs as they struggle to recover.

“The cost-of-living crisis has made that even worse.”

He continued: “Having moved to our new Rockfield town centre premises with our volunteer team, we can broadcast 24/7 and keep you entertained educated and informed of all things Oban but your 24-hour radio entertainment costs around £70,000 per year to produce.

“As well as all-year-round radio entertainment we offer the Oban FM roadshows, for our music festivals, motor and agricultural shows, and the Christmas lights switch on, plus the soundtracks for two local firework displays.

Mr Cameron, who presents the Wednesday Drivetime show, continued: “In Covid Times – the community turned to us for reassurance, for information, for advice and support. They called us when frightened and lonely. Now we need your support.”

Supporting the campaign, Joy Cameron wrote: “Delighted to support such a worthwhile local community service.

“So many volunteers and dedicated staff have worked tirelessly to keep the show on the road especially through the last three years. May Oban FM continue to support our wonderful community.”

On Tuesday evening, £460 of the £10,000 goal had been achieved.