‘Is he signed up for DNA?’: Aberdeen fans react as Lewis Capaldi watches Dons in London

The singer was in the stands for the game against Charlton and posted with chief executive Alan Burrows.

By Shanay Taylor
Lewis Capaldi grabs selfie with Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows
Lewis Capaldi grabs selfie with Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Alan Burrows/Instagram

Aberdeen fans have joked that Lewis Capaldi should be signed up to the club’s supporter membership scheme after the singer watched the Dons in action in London.

The Somebody You Loved star was in the stands to see the Reds take on Charlton on Saturday.

Capaldi is known for being a Celtic fan, but Dons supporters hope his head may have been turned after watching Barry Robson’s men beat the English League One side 3-2.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows took to Instagram to post a selfie with the star, writing: “Lucky enough to meet this legend watching the Dons today. Top man @lewiscapaldi #fanboy.”

Fans expressed their delight at the “brilliant” photo.

One commented: “Did you get him signed up for DNA?”

Another wrote: “Is he now promoting DNA membership?”

One fan quipped: “Good lad, he ditched the hoops for the reds now?”

And another poster wrote: “Absolute legend. Lewis is decent too.”

AberDNA offers a range of benefits for members, with the cash invested helping support the development of talent at the club.

Capaldi is currently on a hiatus from performing live after his record-breaking Aberdeen gig earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Burrows has urged clubs in Scottish football to rally together to protect the game from UEFA’s increasing efforts at expanding the European calendar.

